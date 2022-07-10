Cork man (31) appears in court over cocaine sale 9 years ago
A Cork man appeared in court this week on charges of having cocaine for sale and supply almost a decade ago.
31-year-old Donnchadh Lynch, from Ballineadig, Farran, Ovens, Co. Cork, returned home from abroad on Thursday and was arrested by Sergeant Pat Lyons.
Mr Lynch was brought before Cork District Court on charged including one count stating that he had cocaine for sale or supply on June 8, 2013 at Hodder’s Villas, Ballincollig.
Sgt Lyons did not say what country the accused had been in during the intervening period but added: “He is only home in the jurisdiction since yesterday evening (July 7).”
There was no objection to bail being granted to Mr Lynch and Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case until Thursday, June 14 so that Lynch’s solicitor, Brian Long, could be present in court for the case.
Conditions required him to surrender his passport and sign on three days a week at Togher garda station.
