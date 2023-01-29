Cork council brace themselves for court battle against heiress puppy farmer Anne Broderick

Broderick appealed a closure order issued over animal welfare concerns at her Doneraile dog-breeding establishment

Cork County Council are bracing themselves for a courtroom battle against puppy farmer Anne Broderick – after she appealed a closure order issued over animal welfare concerns at her Doneraile dog-breeding establishment.

The council refused to comment this week on local reports which claimed that a number of dogs had been removed from the property.

In a statement to the Sunday World, they confirmed thy are preparing for a showdown with Broderick in court.

“Cork County Council is unable to comment on the specifics of this case as the matter is before the courts,” a spokesperson said.

The Sunday World last week identified wealthy heiress Broderick – who inherited her father’s lands as part of his €11 million estate – as the owner of the Doneraile puppy farm ordered to close over shocking breaches of animal welfare legislation.

Inspectors who visited her dog-breeding establishment in Cork allege dogs were confined in ‘undersized kennels in sub-zero temperatures’ with ‘no access to bedding or heat-lamps’; some were ‘eating their own faeces’ and others had ‘no access to clean drinking water’.

They also allege they discovered 218 dogs, including 76 puppies, at the facility when they visited on December 12 – even though Broderick had been licensed to keep a maximum number of 50 bitches.

Broderick, who was ordered to close her dog breeding establishment on the family farm with immediate effect, disputed the findings when approached by the Sunday World this week.

“I have been wronged but you’ll have to speak to my solicitor …All will be revealed in due course,” she said.