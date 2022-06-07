Cop killer gets prison transfer; Black Eyed Peas sorry for gig gaffe; and bodybuilder's £52k extortion plot

John Paul Wooton is led into court in Lisburn in 2009

Shebani gang linked to attempted beheading after thug has acid poured over groin in feud

The acid attack led to a sickening response from the Shebani crew who tried to decapitate a man with a hatchet days later

Black Eyed Peas apologise after fans boo band at Galway concert

American rapper Will.i.am reportedly said that “Ireland has the prettiest girls in the UK.”

Exposed: Bodybuilder who admitted £52k extortion plot and threats to kill

This is bodybuilder turned doorman Gareth McGlinchey who has admitted a £52,000 extortion plot

Two men deny giving out jailhouse beating to alleged child killer Darren Armstrong

Two weeks before the alleged attack Armstrong (32) had been charged with the murder of two-year-old Ali Jayden Doyle