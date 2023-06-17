Convicted sex trafficker David Archer leaves London and selling Boris and Bono paintings in Dublin

Rogue landlord made €18m fortune from prostitution rackets

Paintings by former brothel boss and convicted sex offender, David Archer included portraits of Mick Jagger and Bono. Photo: Mark Condren

Former brothel boss and convicted sex offender David Archer prepares to display his paintings in Dublin city centre yesterday. Photo: Mark Condren

A convicted sex trafficker who made millions of euros by forcing vulnerable women to work as prostitutes in a string of London brothels was out selling portraits of Bono and Boris Johnson in Dublin city centre yesterday.

David Archer (59), who amassed an estimated €18m fortune from prostitution rackets, moved to Dublin following his release from a UK prison in March after serving six years of a 13-year sentence.

Apart from acting as a rogue landlord providing substandard accommodation in the city centre he has also been selling portraits, which he claims to have painted himself, from the railings of St Stephen’s Green.

Among the pictures for sale is one of the former British prime minister – who is depicted with a Pinocchio nose – while the U2 front man is profiled against the Irish tricolour.

In another portrait the late Queen Elizabeth is made to look menacing and sinister.

When confronted by the Irish Independent and asked about his criminal past the former vice boss replied: “On the advice of my solicitor I have nothing to say.”

On Friday of last week Archer was arrested by gardaí and questioned at Kevin Street garda station in relation to alleged breaches of the sex offenders’ register.

He was later charged with the summary offence of not registering his presence in this country with gardaí.

He was taken before the Dublin District Court where he was released on bail.

On the same day he was evicted from a city centre premises after the owners discovered he had used false documentation to secure a lease and then crammed the property with up to 18 beds which he rented out online to unsuspecting visitors.

Former brothel boss and convicted sex offender, David Archer selling paintings on Merrion Square. Photo: Mark Condren

Security sources say Archer, who changed his name by deed poll from David Grant in 2012, is suspected of trying to re-establish his vice empire in Dublin.

British police believe the former pimp is associated with organised crime gangs in Romania, Brazil and the UK.

In 2017 the Glaswegian was sentenced to 13 years in prison by a London court after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to control prostitution for gain and two counts of human trafficking.

Following a four-week trial he was also found guilty of three counts of sexual assault against a number of the women who he trafficked into the UK.

Passersby look at Archer's work on Merrion Square. Photo: Mark Condren

He was found not guilty of seven charges of rape and one count of sexual assault.

Some of Archer’s victims were forced to pose for explicit pictures which he then placed on adult websites to advertise his chain of four brothels.

Snaresbrook Crown Court heard that police found a woman locked in a bedroom when they raided Archer’s luxury East London home in January 2016 following a tip off from one of his sex workers.

Archer exploited impoverished and vulnerable women in Eastern Europe and Brazil and lured them to the UK with the promise of proper jobs.

They were then forced to work in his brothels which were turning over an estimated €1.8m a year.

In some of the cases the women said they were forced to engage in sexual activity.

Archer's paintings include ones of Queen Elizabeth and Boris Johnson. Photo: Mark Condren

At the time of his arrest Archer had an estimated worth of €18m, with a large property portfolio including two hotels which he bought for €2.35m.

When the Irish Independent caught up with Archer he looked nothing like a high-living brothel keeper.

Dressed in shorts and sun hat we watched as he unloaded pictures from a van and hung them on the railings at Stephen’s Green alongside other artists, close to where tourists congregate to catch open-topped bus tours.

When we initially approached Archer we asked about the Boris Johnson picture.

“That’s painted on bed sheets,” he told us, adding that all the paintings were his own work.

When we said that people in Ireland would agree with the depiction of the shamed former Tory leader he laughed.

“I don’t particularly like the guy you know, so it kinda shows, you know,” he said.

Paintings by former brothel boss and convicted sex offender, David Archer included portraits of Mick Jagger and Bono. Photo: Mark Condren

When he was then asked about his sex trafficking and assault convictions, his arrest last week and why he was in Dublin, Archer looked shocked.

“What’s all this about? What’s all this about?” he asked.

As we quizzed him Archer responded: “I’m not telling you anything… I’m not telling you anything at all… thank you very much. You tell whatever you like, you’re goin’ to say it anyway. On the advice of my solicitor I have nothing to say.”

The Irish Independent has learned that Archer’s convictions were not his only scrapes with controversy.

In the 1990s in his native Glasgow he was a wealthy landlord who drove a Porsche.

However he was forced to flee the city after he was exposed for stealing deposits from students while renting substandard properties with no fire escapes. It is understood that he then moved to Dublin where he falsely claimed to be an architect.

In 2007, he pleaded guilty to allowing a dangerous building in Dublin to be used as a hostel for 170 people without planning permission or a fire certificate.

At the time of his arrest in 2016 Archer was a director of two companies, Travel Inn Ireland Ltd and Inspire Designs London Ltd, which he used as a front to buy the properties.

British police have said that he changed his name by deed poll from David Grant to David Archer in 2012 as he was in the process of building his vice empire.

Archer’s 2016 arrest featured in a BBC documentary on the London Met as TV cameras followed police as they raided his properties.

During the search of one of the brothels the police found £142,000 in cash hidden in a shower cubicle. Archer was filmed being taken from a cell in handcuffs.

It has been reported that police subsequently seized his assets which included three properties in Dublin, four in London and two top-of-the-range cars.