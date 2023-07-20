Convicted paedophile pleads for peace after being resettled in new neighbourhood

Residents in the quiet cul-de-sac told the Sunday World they were concerned at his presence

Convicted child sex offender Patrick Doran has pleaded to be left in peace after being resettled in a Lurgan neighbourhood.

The 76-year-old told the Sunday World this week he understood why people were wary of his presence but insisted he poses no threat.

We spoke to Doran, who has a long history of sexual assault, at the first floor flat he’s living in close to Lurgan town centre.

He refused to come to the door of his home, but spoke freely through an intercom.

“I am Patrick Doran,” he said.

“I lived in Lurgan for 17 years after my first conviction and no-one had an issue. I was left in peace then, I want to be left in peace now.”

He acknowledged that his reputation made it difficult for people to accept his presence in the quiet neighbourhood.

The Sunday World is not revealing the precise location of his accommodation.

It is understood his home has been targeted in recent weeks with the lock of his door filled with superglue.

“I understand why people are worried, but I’m no threat. I want to be left alone. I go for a walk in the morning or a ride on the bike and the rest of the time I keep to myself.”

Doran was an unrepentant sex offender who was returned to jail after he refused to take part in a rehabilitation programme.

In March 2021 he refused to engage with probation in a programme of work designed to reduce his reoffending and returned to jail rather than take a route to freedom.

Doran turned down the one last chance offered by Craigavon Crown Court Judge Donna McColgan to participate on the Horizon Programme, even on a one-to-one basis.

Doran, originally from Lurgan but who had been living in a probation-approved address in Belfast, had complained of having to live in the city and having to take part in the programme with others. He wanted instead to return to Co. Armagh.

Defence counsel Joel Lindsay, who thanked Judge McColgan for the offer of the chance to re-engage, said this had always proved a problem with his client, jailed in 2017 for a multitude of historic indecent assaults on a male.

A probation officer in turn explained that last December the pensioner had said he was not prepared to engage in any organised programme of rehabilitation, even it was especially set up to be carried out one to one, as opposed to group therapy sessions.

Initially Doran appeared to accept the offer from Judge McColgan, particularly after his lawyers had agreed to help find him approved accommodation away from Belfast.

However, on hearing the probation-organised course would run for more than 20 weeks, Dornan asked to be resentenced.

Judge McColgan told Dornan she was prepared to give him one last chance to engage with probation as being the best way forward, but that his refusal had left her with no other choice.

Dorgan was ordered to be returned to jail for another 18 months.

On his release he was placed in a hostel in south Belfast along with a co-accused sex offender.

The facility was picketed a number of times by residents and the sex offenders were moved again.

Doran was rehoused by Choice Housing.

Residents in the quiet cul-de-sac told the Sunday World they were concerned at his presence.

“I see him every day,” one man told us. “I’ve got five grandchildren and I don’t feel they’re safe while he’s here.”

Another woman with eight grandchildren said her daughter was wary of bringing her kids to the area. “I’m not happy, they have to live somewhere but surely not in a quiet area like this where there are always kids running about.”

She said a green space used by children close to the flats is only accessible by passing through Doran’s flat complex.

In a statement, Choice Housing said their priority is the safety and security of their tenants.

“The safety of our tenants and the wider community is of paramount importance to us and we are committed to providing secure, affordable, quality housing to meet the diverse needs of our tenants.

“The Association is unable to comment on individual cases due to tenant confidentiality.

“Choice is committed to ongoing engagement and liaison with tenants and would encourage any resident to contact their Housing Officer directly regarding any issue or concern they may have.”