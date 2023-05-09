Convicted killer used sharpened toilet brush handle as weapon to stab prison officer

Being made of plastic the weapon did not ring any alarms when he was brought through a metal detector.

A prisoner who made a violent and daring escape attempt in Dublin yesterday used a sharpened toilet brush handle to stab a prison officer in the face, it can be revealed.

Convicted killer Graham McEvoy (25) is suspected of attacking the officer with the weapon while being brought to a medical appointment in the city.

Sources say McEvoy had concealed the weapon on him before being brought from Mountjoy jail, and being made of plastic it did not ring any alarms when he was brought through a metal detector.

McEvoy is believed to have been in a row in the prison some days earlier and was shifted from his landing cell to the C Base area of the jail, and had been due to attend a medical appointment yesterday before being transferred back to his landing.

But when the medical appointment in the Smithfield area was finished McEvoy is believed to have told the prison officers escorting him that he wanted to take off his jacket before the return journey to the prison began.

There are strict protocols around how such requests are granted and McEvoy had one arm freed from his handcuffs but was still cuffed to another officer when he pulled the weapon and tried to escape the prison van.

But the quick-thinking officers managed to control him because one of his hands was still cuffed to an officer, and he was eventually restrained after a brief but violent struggle in which one officer received a stab wound to the cheek below one of his eyes.

The prison officers are said to have been shaken by the incident and the suddenness of the violence, but their professionalism meant McEvoy failed to escape.

Gardaí have launched an investigation into the matter. The attack has been condemned by Justice Minister Simon Harris.

McEvoy is currently serving a life sentence for the murder of Paul Curran (23), who was stabbed to death in Crumlin in 2017.

He had claimed the victim was his best friend. After being jailed for life, he told family members: “Don’t worry, it’s only a few more years.”

McEvoy, of Captain's Road in Crumlin, has been described as “highly disruptive” inmate who is regularly disciplined behind bars.

The officer's injuries have been described as “significant” and he is currently undergoing treatment in the Mater Hospital for stab wounds to his cheek.

Sources praised the efforts of his colleagues to restrain McEvoy and assist the injured officer following the violent attack.

“This is an extremely serious incident involving a disruptive prisoner who is currently serving a life sentence for murder,” a source said.

“The officer’s colleagues have to be commended for how they handled this situation to subdue the inmate, to prevent any danger to the public, and to provide immediate assistance to the injured individual.

“It shows the dangers prison officers can face on a daily basis.”

Authorities are treating the incident as an attempted escape and suspect the attack on the prison officer was planned.

Mr Harris said his thoughts were with the injured officer as well as his family and colleagues.

“We must never forget the very dangerous circumstances in which prison officers carry out essential work on behalf of the public, and assaults such as today must be condemned in the strongest terms,” he said.

A spokesman for the Irish Prison Service said they are "aware of an incident that occurred with an escort from Mountjoy Prison”.

“An Garda Síochána have been informed and therefore the Irish Prison Service cannot comment on an ongoing investigation”.

A Garda spokesman said: “An Garda Síochána is conducting an investigation following report of an incident from the Irish Prison Service Mountjoy.

“A prison officer received facial injuries in the course of this incident which occurred earlier today. An Garda Síochána has no further information available at this time.”

Last month, the Prison Officers Association (POA) raised concerns about the increase in attacks on prison staff at jails around the country.

Figures indicate that there has been a 63pc increase in injuries to staff as they try to control violence behind bars.