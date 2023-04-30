Convicted heroin dealer claims chef scalded him in €38k case

Craig McDonnell had a number of previous convictions and was already serving another sentence when he appeared in court

This is the convicted heroin dealer who is suing Parnell GAA club for a maximum €38,000 pay-out after his arm was scalded with hot gravy nine years ago.

Craig McDonnell, from Longdale Terrace, Ballymun, was taken from Wheatfield Prison to appear before Judge Terence O’Sullivan in the Circuit Civil Court on Tuesday where details of his claim were opened.

But the case had to be adjourned after defence solicitor Kevin D’Arcy asked for an adjournment to locate a key witness, a commis chef, who McDonnell alleged had been the one to pour the gravy over his arm.

Early last month, McDonnell was jailed for six months at Dublin District Court after the court heard he had been caught selling heroin on a city street.

The court heard that McDonnell had never taken the drug himself and was trying to reduce his own cocaine debt, a court heard.

He pleaded guilty to possession of heroin for sale or supply.

The court heard gardai were on patrol at Bachelor’s Walk on September 17, 2020.

Gravy spill claim

They saw McDonnell acting in a suspicious manner and believed he was involved in a drugs transaction with another man. Gardai stopped McDonnell and he was found in possession of €250 worth of heroin.

He had a number of previous convictions and was already serving another sentence when he appeared in court.

McDonnell was 23-years-old at the time of this offence, his barrister John Griffin said. At the time, he had a chronic cocaine addiction and had accrued a debt.

The accused was simply selling heroin to reduce his own debt when he was observed by the gardai, Mr Griffin said.

He had never actually used heroin himself. Judge Bryan Smyth made the six-month sentence concurrent.

Appearing before the Circuit Civil Court in connection with his claim this week, the court heard that McDonnell was also suing two youth training agencies as well as Parnell GAA club over the incident in which he was scaled with the gravy.

The two include the City of Dublin Education and Training Board and Ballark Community Training Centre, Ballymun.

Counsel for McDonnell, Mr John Nolan BL, said McDonnell was 17 years old and manning a gravy station at the club’s lunch carvery counter when the incident occurred.

Mr Nolan, who described his client as ‘a guest of the nation,’ said: “He was a Youthreach worker and a student and he was placed for one day with the GAA club earlier in 2014.

“He returned for some days on April 7th.”

Mr Nolan said his client was advised that he would be employed as a kitchen porter.

But, he said, on the particular day: “It was a busy lunchtime and he was requested to attend the carvery. He was put in charge of the gravy.

“There was a lady customer who wanted more gravy on her plate so he took the plate in his left hand and took the ladle in his right hand.

“He poured the gravy and then he asked whether the woman would like a gravy boat.

“She said no and then a commis chef reached across him with his own ladle and poured gravy on the plate and onto my client.”

Kevin D’Arcy, counsel for the club, objected at this juncture saying there had been no mention of chef pouring the gravy that caused the injury in the pleadings in the case.

Judge O’Sullivan agreed it was his reading of the pleadings in the case that it was Mr McDonnell who was holding the ladle with the gravy when it was caused to spill.

Judge O’Sullivan grants an adjournment of four weeks to allow Mr Nolan opportunity to locate the named commis chef in order that he could be questioned on the series of events leading to Mr McDonnell’s injury.