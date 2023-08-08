Convicted driveway fraudster plans Irish property development from Swedish prison

John O’Connor has lodged a planning application to build houses on a derelict site in Carrick-on-Suir even though he was extradited to Sweden earlier this year after going on the run.

John O’Connor from Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary, at the Criminal Courts of Justice for an extradition hearing. PIC: Collins Courts

The plan submitted by John O'Connor for the site

Paving and driveway businessman John O’Connor is currently serving a sentence in a Swedish prison

ONE of four brothers who carried out a massive €4.7 million driveway business tax dodge in Sweden is planning a property development in Co Tipperary despite being in prison.

John O’Connor has lodged a planning application to build houses on a derelict site in Carrick-on-Suir even though he was extradited to Sweden earlier this year after going on the run.

O’Connor, along with his brothers John, Mark and ­Darren O’Connor, were convicted in Stockholm in 2021 following a huge police operation and was sentenced to three years and eight months.

John O'Connor ran a paving and driveway business

The brothers had run a paving and landscaping business but used false invoices and private bank accounts to funnel cash to Ireland instead of paying taxes.

The application by O’Connor is seeking permission to build five houses on the site at New Street and Ball Alley Lane, in Carrick-on Suir, which has been derelict for some time.

The prime location had previously been targeted by developers, but plans were put on hold during the 2010 property crash and later acquired by O’Connor.

The plan submitted by John O'Connor for the site

The plan is to build three three-storey terraced houses and two semi-detached single-storey homes on which had once been the site of a garage.

O’Connor and members of the family are known to own a number of properties and businesses in the town, some of which have been leased out to third parties.

During the brothers’ trial in Stockholm two years ago details of some of the family’s property interests emerged.

John O'Connor submitted plans for the site

Darren O’Connor had filled out a registration form to allow him bid by phone for a house in Portlaoise, according to the evidence produced in court.

The address he gave on the form was the Shebeen Bar on Carrick-on-Suir’s New Street.

The property up for auction, a fire-damaged house, sold for €85,000 in 2019 – far higher than the guide price of €15,000 – and later went back on the market with an asking price of €250,000.

His wife Chantal when asked to explain financial transactions, told investigators she had inherited property from her grandfather which had been partially sold off and she used that cash.

Another brother, Edward, told investigators he had rental income from Irish properties that paid him about €2,000 a month.

The oldest of the brothers John, was described by the Swedish woman who did administration work, as the boss. He had been living in Sweden the longest and was the only one not to be ordered to be deported on completion of his sentence.

Last year, it was heard in the High Court O’Connor absconded to Ireland in July 2022 after serving 647 days of his sentence when on temporary release.

He was arrested in Ireland under a Schengen Information Service on September 3, 2022 and his lawyers argued against his extradition at a hearing last November.

Judge Kerida Naidoo rejected the arguments in February and ordered his surrender to the Swedish authorities.

John O’Connor is now back in custody in Sweden but is due for release near the end of the year.