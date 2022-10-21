Convicted conman Paddy Maher warned he will need a doctor’s note if he misses anymore court dates

Convicted conman Paddy Maher (55) was warned a doctor’s note will be required for any absences from court – after he failed to appear before Wexford Circuit Court for sentences on fraud charges on Thursday.

Judge John McHugh described Maher’s failure to make his court appointments on medical grounds as ‘recurring in nature’ adding: “I will certainly require a note from the doctor on future occasions.”

Maher who held the role of ‘joint secretary’ in suspected mortgage scammer Catriona Carey’s ‘Careysfort Assets Estates Limited’ had been due to be sentenced on five charges of deception at the court sitting in Gorey.

All five charges are contrary to section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001.

A person found guilty of an offence under this section is liable on conviction in the Circuit Court to a fine or imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years or both.

After his case was called on Thursday morning, solicitor Ed King said Maher was unable to attend the sitting as he had ‘suffered a number of strokes over the past 12 months”.

Maher had been appointed joint secretary of Careysfort in the UK in December 2021, having been appointed to the same role with an Irish registered version of the company two years earlier.

The company now lies at the centre of an €800,000 fraud probe after dozens of indebted property owners were scammed with promises of non-existent buybacks on their loans.