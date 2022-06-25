Controversial boxing promoter Rick Glaser wishes mob boss Daniel Kinahan a 'happy birthday’

The mob boss turns 45 today

The mob boss, who is currently on the run from US authorities turns 45 today.

Taking to Twitter, Glaser shared: “Happy Birthday #DanielKinahan. #Boxing.”

Responding to the US based boxing matchmaker, one person asked if he wished convicted sex trafficker R.Kelly a happy birthday also.

“Ricky, this is a sad tweet. Did you wish R Kelly a happy birthday too?”

“I don't know R Kelly, but if I did I would,” he retorted.

Earlier this year he defended Kinahan and said he would continue to support him.

“I lost some followers today because of my support of Daniel Kinahan's presence in Boxing,” he wrote on April 12th.

“And I will continue to support all those that are assets to the betterment of the sport & business of professional #Boxing. And know this Tweet is not getting deleted.”

He has been an adamant supporter of the Kinahan Cartel boss throughout the years, and has continued to defend his participation in the sport.

“Been asked about boxing dealmaker #DanielKinahan & his reputed reputation,” he tweeted in 2020.

“I don't care about #Kinahan's reputed back story, I came into boxing from being a Racketeer, & I've never committed a crime in #boxing in 29 years. I wish Daniel Kinahan that same success. Carry on Daniel,” he continued.

Last November he shared: “Until Daniel Kinahan commits what I call "crimes against Boxing" which is something against Boxing, I have no problem with Daniel Kinahan being in #Boxing.

Glaser has worked with boxing champions such as Larry Holmes, Roberto Duran, Lennox Lewis, Hector Camacho, Julian Jackson and Simon Brown.

Since 2006, he has been the main matchmaker for Don King, one of the best boxing promoters in the history of the sport.

His association with the convicted fraudster has only bolstered his bad reputation in the boxing world.

At a press conference in April, US and Irish authorities announced a whopping $5 million reward for key information leading to the Kinahan gang being dismantled.

At the briefing, US Ambassador to Ireland Claire Cronin told the media that the US Department of State is offering the reward for information "leading to the financial disruption" of the Kinahan transnational group, or the arrest and conviction of its leaders.

The three leaders of the gang are named by the authorities as Daniel Kinahan, who runs the day-to-day operations, his father Christy Kinahan Snr who organises property purchases, and Christy Kinahan Jnr who oversees their finances.