Conor McGregor sex assault case lawyer denies he ‘bribed witness’ in previous case

Attorney who demanded cash from McGregor denies ‘bung’

A lawyer representing the woman who accused Conor McGregor of sexual assault following a NBA basketball game denied offering a $200,000 bribe to a witness to lie during an earlier sex assault case.

Florida based lawyer Ariel Mitchell issued a letter of demand to McGregor seeking a financial settlement in the wake of the alleged assault at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on June 9, 2023 seeking a ‘reasonable settlement offer’ to resolve the claims before they escalated further.

Mitchell alleged the assault had taken place in a bathroom after McGregor, “aided and abetted by the NBA and Miami Heat Kaseya security, had the victim physically forced via security into the men’s bathroom, separating her from her friend and trapping her inside with Mr McGregor and his security guard.”

A video subsequently obtained by celebrity news network TMZ has shown the alleged victim’s account of how she entered the bathroom is incorrect.

A spokesperson for the Miami Police Department confirmed to the Sunday World on Thursday that the police investigation into the claims against McGregor remains “open and ongoing.”

“Detectives are still actively investigating the complaint,” she said.

McGregor has vehemently denied the allegation of sexual assault.

In a statement, his counsel, Barbara R. Llanes, said: “The allegations are false. Mr McGregor will not be intimidated.”

His accuser’s lawyer, Ariel Mitchell has represented alleged victims in a number of high-profile sexual assault cases taken against celebrities in Florida.

In 2022, Mitchell and a second lawyer, George Vrabech, lodged a civil case against US singer Chris Brown, seeking $20 million in damages over claims he drugged and raped a ‘Jane Doe’ on a yacht belonging to rapper Diddy.

However, the case fell apart after a Miami Beach Police detective recovered texts from the woman’s phone while investigating the allegations and handed them over to her lawyers.

A compilation of the texts included messages the woman sent to Brown the day after the alleged attack in which she allegedly called Brown “babe” and asks to see him again that night to have sex.

“Missing u,” she allegedly texted Brown several months later, according to the messages.

“U were honestly the best d**k I’ve had. LOL (laugh out loud) I just want it again.”

Separately last year, Mitchell represented a woman named Jauhara Jeffries, who took a civil case against the R&B singer Trey Songz, claiming he had violated her at a 2017 New Year’s Eve party in Miami.

During the case, a woman named Mariah Thielen testified she met with Mitchell, in April 2021 at a bar in Miami.

Thielen claimed Mitchell smelled like weed during the meeting and was carrying a gun.

According to the transcript from the case, Thielen — who was with Jeffries the night of Trey’s alleged assault — says Mitchell offered to pay between $100k-$200k if she’d lie and say she witnessed Trey sexually assault Jeffries ... and claim that Trey assaulted her too.

Mitchell was alleged to have told Thielen she wanted to paint Trey as “the next R. Kelly.”

Thielen said Mitchell’s plan was to take her allegations to Trey’s team in hopes of coming to a monetary settlement, and her lies would help to make that amount larger.

Thielen claimed she turned the offer down and reported the meeting to Trey’s legal team a short time later.

Mitchell has denied the claims, telling TMZ: “We’re highly confident and certain the court will find the witness committed perjury.”