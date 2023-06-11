Conor McGregor pictured partying with senior Kinahan associate Graham ‘The Wig’ Whelan

McGregor enjoys booze-up with Kinahan cartel associate Whelan ahead of Katie Taylor’s big 3Arena fight

Conor McGregor is pictured here partying with Graham ‘The Wig’ Whelan just hours before Katie Taylor lost her home-coming fight with Chantelle Cameron in Dublin.

Whelan, a senior Kinahan cartel criminal who was once a close associate of mob boss Thomas ‘Bomber’ Kavanagh in the UK, is living it large in Dublin while another gang associate, Liam Byrne, is now rotting in a Spanish prison following his arrest earlier this week.

The series of images show how Whelan attended a party hosted by McGregor on Taylor’s fight night in the company of his partner, the MMA star’s sister Aoife.

Whelan and Aoife McGregor have now been pictured together on a number of occasions and have been romantically involved following his release from prison on a money-laundering charge last December.

In one snap, Whelan can be seen arriving at the bash standing next to Aoife as Conor enters the room ahead of them.

Another shows Whelan and McGregor toasting each other as they enjoy a Forged Irish Stout over a pub table.

Conor has met Katie Taylor

And another shows Aoife and Whelan taking their seats ringside in the 3Arena a few rows back from Conor McGregor ahead of the fight. It’s understood that Whelan has not come to the attention of gardai since his release from Mountjoy Prison on December 21.

Whelan spent a year in custody after being convicted of money laundering offences, including possession of a €28,000 watch.

Since his release, he has been regularly spotted enjoying Aoife McGregor’s company and even posed for a picture together with her in her brother’s Black Forge Inn, which she later posted to Instagram. A self-described ‘dangerous criminal’, Whelan’s ties with members of the Kinahan cartel go back more than three decades.

Whelan was close pals with cartel figure David Byrne, Liam Byrne’s younger brother, who was shot dead in the Regency Hotel gun attack in February 2016.

Whelan pleaded guilty in July 2021 to participating in the actions of an organised crime gang by laundering money for the group.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of €1,200 in cash and an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak gentleman’s watch, the proceeds of crime, at the Intercontinental Hotel, Ballsbridge, Dublin, on January 31, 2019.

Whelan further admitted he had paid €2,140 for a three-night stay at the hotel at room 342, knowing or believing that the money was the proceeds of criminal conduct.

Aoife McGregor with Graham ‘The Wig’ Whelan

At the time of his sentencing in November 2021, his defence counsel Michael Bowman said Whelan had four children, aged between three and 10, and that he was their primary carer following the death of his partner.

Mr Bowman said Whelan had undergone drug and alcohol counselling and that his priority was the upbringing of his children since the passing of their mother.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt noted, however, that Whelan made a number of comments when initially arrested. This included him telling gardai that he got the cash from “up his Swiss roll” and that they could keep it. He also told detectives “I’m a dangerous criminal” and to “look me up”.

The court heard this was reference to Whelan being jailed for six years over a €1.6m drug seizure at a hotel in Dublin city centre.

The infamous bust, carried out at the Holiday Inn when Whelan was just 17, was seen as the beginning of the Crumlin-Drimnagh feud which led to 16 people being murdered.

Both he and his pal Phillip Griffiths received hefty sentences in relation to the €1.6 million seizure.

Whelan left Ireland in 2009 after the introduction of new gangland laws and moved to the UK where he lived until 2016.

Known as ‘The Wig’, he was a close associate of the Kinahan cartel’s top man in the UK, Thomas ‘Bomber’ Kavanagh.

The Intercontinental Hotel room bust, for which Whelan was most recently jailed, led to a Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) probe into his affairs and the State’s seizure of €75,000 from him which was judged to be the proceeds of crime.

Documents found during CAB searches following his arrest suggested that he had property in the UK and had been paying a mortgage, which had been transferred to a vulture fund.

It was also heard that Whelan was in possession of a drugs ‘tick list’ and an EncroChat phone at the time of his arrest, which happened 18 months before Dutch and French police hacked the network and staged arrests across Europe.

Whelan’s current circumstances stand in stark contrast to those of his former associates.

Thomas Bomber Kavanagh — who ran the cartel’s UK operations and was known as ‘The Gaffer’ to his associates — is currently serving a 21-year sentence in the UK for masterminding a huge drugs smuggling operation into the UK.

Kavanagh’s son Jack is on remand in Spain pending an extradition hearing following his apprehension on an international arrest warrant for gun trafficking offences at Malaga airport while transiting from Dubai to Turkey on May 30.

Conor with his sisters Erin and Aoife

Liam Byrne was arrested, also on an international warrant for the same weapons trafficking charges, on Sunday last in the Alcudia area of Mallorca while eating in a restaurant with family. He had flown into Palma airport from Dubai on May 26.

Both have declined to be extradited by consent to the UK where the warrant originated and could spend weeks, if not months, on remand ahead of full extradition hearings.