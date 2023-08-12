Conor McGregor Miami sex assault case outcome at least ‘two weeks away’

McGregor was forced to issue a strenuous denial after Florida-based lawyer Ariel Mitchell went public on allegations the MMA star had sexually assaulted her female client at the Kaseya Center in Miami

Conor McGregor is facing a wait of at least two more weeks before he is to learn whether a criminal inquiry into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman in Florida is to proceed.

A spokesperson for the Miami Police Department told the Sunday World this week detectives on the case have a “lot of work left to do on this”.

“I spoke with the detectives on the case and they said not to expect any major developments for at least the next two weeks,” he said.

“It could be months with an investigation of this nature, but definitely not within the next two weeks.”

McGregor was forced to issue a strenuous denial after Florida-based lawyer Ariel Mitchell went public on allegations the MMA star had sexually assaulted her female client at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on June 9, 2023.

She made the move after McGregor didn’t respond to a letter of demand seeking a “reasonable settlement offer” to resolve the claims before they escalated further.

Mitchell alleged the assault had taken place in a bathroom after McGregor, “aided and abetted by the NBA and Miami Heat Kaseya security, had the victim physically forced via security into the men’s bathroom, separating her from her friend and trapping her inside with Mr McGregor and his security guard”.

A video obtained by celebrity news network TMZ showed the alleged victim’s account of how she entered the bathroom to be incorrect.

The short video showed McGregor, in a black shirt, taking a person by the hand and leading them through and out of a crowded room.

The identity of the person being led by McGregor was obscured.

TMZ also later published a 15-second clip showing McGregor flexing and singing alongside the accuser some time after the incident was alleged to have occurred.

After the video was released showing McGregor leading the accuser towards a restroom, his legal team claimed it as evidence that their client is innocent.

“After the video was released by TMZ, the claimant’s lawyer now has changed her story,” they said in a statement.

“Mr McGregor welcomes the investigation, which he firmly believes will show the claims against him are false. This is no more than a shakedown.”