Conman at Catriona Carey’s company blew cash on gambling and cocaine

Company secretary Patrick Maher who scammed five people out of thousands, escapes being sent to prison

Patrick Maher was collected from court by John Steadmond, the man identified by RTE Investigates as the fake solicitor involved in the Careysfort swindle

Patrick Maher, who pretended he had a contact in NAMA while claiming to be a mortgage broker, pictured using a walker outside court this week

A secretary at Catriona Carey’s Careysfort Asset Estates who carried out a spree of frauds over a two-year period lied that his wife had been killed in a tragic accident and instructed victims to deposit money in his ‘Little Jockey Paddy’ Paddy Power account.

Conman Paddy Maher dodged jail again this week after he was given a two-year suspended sentence on five counts of fraud — wholly separate from his role with Carey’s company.

During an hour-long sentencing, shocking details of Maher’s frauds emerged, including how:

He falsely claimed to victims he was a mortgage broker;

Pretended to have a contact in NAMA who could get him properties ‘at a quarter of their value’;

Lied to one victim that his wife had died in a tragic accident in the Philippines;

Blew the hard-earned cash of the desperate mortgage applicants on alcohol and cocaine.

Our exclusive images show the diminutive fraudster, now walking with the aid of a frame, being picked up outside Wexford courthouse by John Steadmond — the man identified by RTE Investigates as the fake solicitor involved in the Careysfort swindle.

Maher, who was recently quizzed by gardai over the Careysfort scam, is alleged by Catriona Carey to have been the mastermind behind the alleged €800,000 fraud on financially troubled home-owners — a claim he has repeatedly denied.

Outlining the charges to which Maher pleaded guilty and was appearing in court for sentencing this week, State prosecutor Sinead Gleeson told Judge James McCourt the 55-year-old defrauded five separate individuals.

Maher conned four of these by falsely claiming he could facilitate mortgage applications while a further victim was deceived out of €4,400 and a 09 Toyota Avensis in a trade for a BMW jeep Maher did not own.

Detective Garda Martin Brauders of Enniscorthy Garda station told how victim Isabel Butler called to him on January 22, 2019 saying she suspected she was the victim of a fraud.

She had given Maher €3,800 for his services as a mortgage broker between November 2017 and June 2018.

“She had tried to access mortgages and banks and had no luck,” Det Brauders said.

Det Brauders said Ms Butler gave Maher €3,300 in cash and a further €500 in cash as a loan.

No mortgage application form ever materialised and, when Ms Butler sought the return of her money by phone and text, she received excuse after excuse.

Ms Butler has had €2,000 returned to her since alerting gardaí.

Ms Butler’s son-in-law Barry Byrne was another victim — paying Maher the sum of €1,220 in ‘fees.’ A father-of-three living in rented accommodation who was due to marry his long-term partner, Mr Byrne was targeted by Maher during September and October 2017.

Maher claimed he could obtain a mortgage of €180,000 for Mr Byrne to purchase an identified house, a car and fund any necessary renovations to the property.

Det Brauders said the application fee in this case was €1,100 and Maher had even taken Mr Byrne to visit a house as ‘part of the ruse.’

At this meeting, an unnamed associate of Maher’s with an involvement in the ‘window and door’ business presented to discuss the necessary renovations.

Again, no mortgage application was ever forthcoming but a further €120 was asked for and given to Maher several months later.

When Mr Byrne sought the return of his cash, Maher said he was having a difficult time and sent him images of his deceased brother-in-law ‘in his coffin.’

A third victim named in court was Elizabeth Ann McKay.

She struck a deal with Maher that she would exchange her 09 Avensis and €4,400 for a BMW jeep — which it subsequently emerged was owned by BMW Ireland.

Gardaí recovered her Avensis during a search of Maher’s rented property at Castletalbot Stud in Wexford but she remains at the loss of €4,400.

On February 26, 2019 a fourth victim, Alan O’Brien, contacted gardaí in relation to his dealings with Maher. He was planning on opening a soft play area for children in Enniscorthy.

In May 2018, Maher offered to get Mr O’Brien the necessary mortgage and a further €100,000 to help set up the business. The fee on this occasion was €1,700.

During a meeting with Mr O’Brien, Maher claimed he had a contact in Nama and could get property at a quarter of its value.

On two occasions, Mr O’Brien handed over sums of €500 while Maher instructed him to lodge the remainder to a Paddy Power account in the name of ‘Little Jockey Paddy.’

When Mr O’Brien started to suspect Maher, the fraudster fobbed him off with a number of ‘tall stories’ — including that his wife had died in a tragic accident in the Philippines.

After going to the gardaí, Mr O’Brien secured the return of €1,000 of his money.

A fifth victim, Raphael Al Halazi, complained to Det Brauders that in August 2018 he gave Maher €2,825 to organise a mortgage for €90,000.

Some of this money was again lodged to the ‘Little Jockey Paddy’ account.

Mr Al Halazi has not had any of his money returned.

Maher was subsequently arrested by gardai and interviewed on two occasions during which, Det Brauders said, he insisted: “All of these transactions were legitimate.

The court heard Maher has two previous convictions for theft dating from November 2020 when a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm was also taken into consideration. In this case, the son of an injured party was in danger of having his house repossessed.

Maher falsely convinced him he could prevent this happening and money and a boat was handed over. Maher received a two-year suspended sentence for those offences.

Barrister Jordan Fletcher, appearing for Maher, said all of the offences, including those covered by his previous convictions, had occurred within what could be considered a ‘spree’ of offending. He said Maher had addictions to alcohol and cocaine and “was doing this to fund his alcohol and cocaine addiction.

Sentencing Maher, Judge McCourt said the appropriate sentence on this, the low to middle end of deception, is two years.

But he said, when he balanced the mitigating and aggravating factors, he was going to suspend the entirely of the sentence.

He said he was doing this on strict terms that Maher maintain sober habits, maintain his connection with his helpers in Merchant’s Quay Ireland and the Cornmarket Project in Wexford, and must address his mental health issues.

“If you don’t fully engage with all these services,” he warned, “you can rest assured this court will have no hesitation in lifting the entirety of the sentence.”