Colombia Three: Amnesty granted to Irish men found guilty of training FARC guerrillas withdrawn

The trio were sentenced to 17 years in Colombia in 2004 after being accused of teaching guerrillas how to build improvised mortar bombs.

Authorities in Colombia have reportedly withdrawn an ‘amnesty’ granted to the so-called ‘Colombia Three.’

James Monaghan, Niall Connolly and Martin McCauley were sentenced to 17 years in prison in Colombia in 2004 after being accused of travelling to the country on false papers and teaching FARC guerrillas how to build improvised mortar bombs.

The trio had fled on bail and did not return to Colombia.

They were granted an amnesty by a special peace tribunal in Columbia in 2020 – seemingly bringing to a conclusion their 16-year existence as fugitives.

However, it was reported by Columbian media this weekend that the amnesty has now been withdrawn.

Approached by the Sunday World yesterday, James Monaghan confirmed he was aware of the latest developments.

Mr. Monaghan told our reporter: “I know but I don’t want to make any statement about that,” he said.

“Only the lawyers could give a statement. The lawyers are dealing with it.”

According to reputable news website El Colombiano, the decision to withdraw the amnesty by the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) has already been appealed by legal representatives for the three Irishmen.

Niall Connolly, Martin McCauley and James Monaghan under arrest — © AP

The website reported that the decision to withdraw the amnesty was finalized before the JEP Amnesty Chamber after it determined the three men did not comply with the order issued by that magistracy, to contribute to the truth.

“In order to achieve the benefits granted by the court of peace,” a source told the news outlet, “these foreigners signed a commitment document where … the benefit granted will depend on their contribution to the full truth in the development of the case."

According to sources spoken with by El Colombiano, the determination of the JEP will not be effective immediately because the Irish trio’s lawyers filed an appeal that will be reviewed.

The original decision to grant an amnesty to the three men was announced in April of 2020 – almost 20 years after their initial arrest in the South American state.

The trio were arrested at Bogotá airport in 2001.

They were detained after returning from the Caguan region, a vast swathe of jungle and prairie granted to the Marxist rebel group during an earlier round of talks.

They were initially charged with travelling on false documents and later with training members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (or Farc) how to build improvised mortar bombs.

All three denied the charges against them.

They said they were not in Colombia to train FARC rebels, and that they were there to observe the peace process.

They also said that they supported the peace process at home.

The three accused the British Embassy and the American Embassy in Bogotá of sending out false information against them.

At the conclusion of their trial, the judge returned a verdict which found the three men guilty of travelling on false passports and they were given varying sentences of up to 44 months.

They were found not guilty on the more serious charges relating to training FARC rebels and the judge ordered their release upon payment of fines.

Subsequently, the appeal court overturned the original trial verdict, and convicted the men of training the rebels, sentencing them to seventeen years in jail on 16 December 2004.

However, the day after their conviction, the Colombian Attorney General announced the men had fled Colombia.

On August 5th 2005, following an interview with Monaghan by RTÉ's Charlie Bird, it emerged that the three men had clandestinely returned to Ireland.

The three men were subsequently questioned by Gardaí, but no moves were made to extradite them back to Colombia as no extradition treaty or agreement exists between Colombia and Ireland.

In 2016 a new peace process succeeded in ending Colombia’s five-decade war that killed more than 260,000 people and left seven million displaced.

One of the provisions of the deal is a transitional justice tribunal that grants clemency for crimes committed under the banner of the conflict, in exchange for truth-telling testimony.

It was as part of this process that Monaghan, Connolly, and McCauley were granted amnesty by the special peace tribunal in Colombia.