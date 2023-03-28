Coke and cannabis worth more than €190k seized in Tallaght
‘A search of a property and a vehicle was carried out under warrant earlier this morning’
Cocaine and cannabis worth more than €190,000 have been seized in a drugs raid in Tallaght.
Gardaí from the Tallaght Drugs Unit found the drugs following a search operation in Dublin 24 earlier today.
“A search of a property and a vehicle was carried out under warrant earlier this morning,” gardai said.
“Cocaine estimated to be worth €125,020 and €66,200 in cannabis herb was discovered. €2,560 in cash was also located at the property.
“The drugs seized will now undergo further analysis with Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).
“No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing.”
