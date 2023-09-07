Cocaine, Xanax and heroin seized alongside cash, firearm and ammo in Clare

Gardai said that the seizures were made as part of Operation Tara in the Beechpark area

Armed gardai have seized thousands of euros worth of drugs including cocaine, amphetamine, Xanax and heroin as well as cash and a firearm and ammunition in Co Clare.

The Western Region ASU (Armed Support Unit) backed up a search operation carried out by members attached to Clare Detective Units and Clare Community in Ennis yesterday.

“As part of the investigation into criminal activity in Ennis, Co Clare, gardaí have seized €107,500 of controlled drugs and a firearm with ammunition, following a number of searches in the Beechpark area, yesterday,” gardai said.

“The searches were carried out by members attached to Clare Detective Units, Clare Community Engagement and the Western Region ASU.

“During the course of these searches €87,000 of suspected cocaine, €15,000 of suspected amphetamine, €5,000 of suspected Xanax (2,500 tablets), €500 of suspected heroin and €1,800 cash was seized. A firearm and ammunition was also recovered.”

The drugs and firearm are to be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for examination.

Gardai added that no arrests have been made, while investigations are ongoing