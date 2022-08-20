Cocaine worth almost €7,000 ‘found in tins’ during Dublin home search, court hears

Bagged-up deals of cocaine were found in the search, the court heard

A MAN has been accused of possessing cocaine valued at more than €6,800 following a drugs seizure at his home in Dublin.

Richard Askin (43) allegedly had the drug in tins in his house when it was searched by gardaí.

The case against him was adjourned at Blanchardstown District Court

Mr Askin is charged with possession of cocaine for sale or supply at his home at Ballynakelly Edge, Newcastle, Co Dublin.

Garda Sergeant Maria Callaghan told Judge Gerard Jones the DPP was consenting to the case being dealt with in the district court on a guilty plea only.

She said it would be alleged that during a search on May 6 last year, a large quantity of cocaine, including bagged-up deals, was found in tins that had screw caps on the bottom.

It was alleged gardaí also found weighing scales. The total value of the seizure was €6,813.

The accused has not entered a plea to the charge. His barrister Ciaran MacLoughlin asked for an adjournment.

Judge Jones remanded the accused on continuing bail to a date in October, to consider how he intends to plead.