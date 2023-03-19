Cocaine worth €2.4m seized in Rosslare from freight truck and man arrested

The drugs were concealed in the overhead area of the cab of a Latvian-registered freight unit.

The drugs seized by Revenue officers and Gardaí in Rosslare on Saturday. Photo: Revenue.

Gardaí and Revenue seized thirty-four kilos of cocaine worth a whopping €2.4m in Rosslare Europort in Wexford on Saturday afternoon.

A man in his 30s was arrested in connection with the seizure which saw Revenue officers uncover the drugs concealed in the overhead area of the cab of a Latvian-registered freight unit.

The truck had been stopped and searched upon arrival from Cherbourg, France.

The illicit drugs were discovered with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile X-ray scanner and detector dog Jasper.

A man who was the sole occupant of the vehicle was arrested by gardaí at the scene.

He is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drugs Trafficking Act, 1996 at a garda station in the Eastern region.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.