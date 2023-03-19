TRUCK UP | 

Cocaine worth €2.4m seized in Rosslare from freight truck and man arrested

The drugs were concealed in the overhead area of the cab of a Latvian-registered freight unit.

The drugs seized by Revenue officers and Gardaí in Rosslare on Saturday. Photo: Revenue.

Eoghan MoloneyIndependent.ie

Gardaí and Revenue seized thirty-four kilos of cocaine worth a whopping €2.4m in Rosslare Europort in Wexford on Saturday afternoon.

A man in his 30s was arrested in connection with the seizure which saw Revenue officers uncover the drugs concealed in the overhead area of the cab of a Latvian-registered freight unit.

The truck had been stopped and searched upon arrival from Cherbourg, France.

Read more

The illicit drugs were discovered with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile X-ray scanner and detector dog Jasper.

A man who was the sole occupant of the vehicle was arrested by gardaí at the scene.

He is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drugs Trafficking Act, 1996 at a garda station in the Eastern region.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.


Today's Headlines

More Irish Crime

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

WatchMore Videos