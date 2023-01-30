Cocaine worth €100,000, cannabis plants and jellies seized in weekend searches

Cannabis plants seized after a search of a property in Aughrim, Co Galway. Photo: An Garda Síochána — © PA

Gardaí have seized a significant amount of cocaine and arrested a man following a search in Wicklow at the weekend.

The search of a home in Arklow was carried out by the Terenure District Drugs Unit as part of an operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the Dublin 6 area.

Cocaine believed to be worth €100,000, a number of mobile phones and drug paraphernalia were seized.

A man in his 50s was arrested at the scene and he was last night detained at Rathmines garda station under section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 2006. Investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, gardaí in Co Galway seized cannabis plants and herb during two searches on Saturday.

As part of Operation Tara, gardaí attached to the Galway Divisional Drug Unit carried out a planned search of a residence in Aughrim.

Officers seized cannabis plants with an estimated value of €146,000, along with €20,000 of cannabis herb, which will now be sent for analysis. Two men in their 30s have been charged and appeared before a special sitting of Galway District Court last night.

In another separate incident, gardaí carried out a search at a residence in Ballinasloe, Co Galway, on Saturday.

During this search, cannabis herb with an estimated value of €35,000 was seized, as was €7,510 in cash. Cannabis jellies were also seized.

A man in his 40s was arrested. He was released on Saturday without charge, and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. A garda spokesman said investigations were ongoing.