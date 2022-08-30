Cocaine reportedly found during ‘routine search’ of Dublin army barracks

“A substance was found during this search and has been sent by the Military Police to Forensic Science Ireland, Garda HQ for further analysis”

The Irish Defence Forces has confirmed that a substance, reportedly cocaine, was found during a “routine search” in Cathal Brugha Barracks, Rathmines.

An investigation is underway after the substance, believed to be a small amount for personal use, was discovered after members of the Military Police Corps entered the accommodation quarters last Monday, August 22.

According to reports, several grams of suspected cocaine was seized.

These have now been sent by the Military Police to Forensic Science Ireland at Garda Headquarters for further analysis.

The Military Police are responsible for the prevention and investigation of offences, enforcement of discipline and general policing of the Defence Forces.

The Defence Forces has been conducting CRDT (compulsory random drug testing) since its inception in 2003.

This morning they said: “On Monday 22 August, the Military Police conducted a routine search of barrack accommodation in Cathal Brugha Barracks, Rathmines. This is part of their routine duties.

“A substance was found during this search and has been sent by the Military Police to Forensic Science Ireland, Garda HQ for further analysis.”

The statement adds that the Defence Forces has carried out very open and transparent Compulsory Random Drug Testing (CRDT) since 2003.

“This is primarily because the unlawful possession, supply, or use, of a controlled drug is incompatible with membership of the Defence Forces.

“The Defence Forces are one of the only public sector bodies to do this.”

It has been reported that since 2017, a total of 68 members of the Irish Army have failed drug tests for substances including cocaine and cannabis during random drug tests, according to the Defence Force Annual Reports.