Cocaine, cannabis and paramilitary flags seized in raids targeting East Belfast UVF
Paramilitary flags, emblems, a baton and a number of phones were seized alongside the drugs this week.
Over £6k worth of cocaine and cannabis have been recovered in east Belfast during a major probe into the UVF.
A woman (45) and man (34) were arrested by officers on suspicion of possession of class A and B controlled drugs and intent to supply.
Drug-related paraphernalia were also recovered in the raids conducted by the Paramilitary Crime Task Force on Thursday and Friday.
“This operation is part of our ongoing proactive investigation into the criminality of East Belfast UVF and demonstrates our commitment to listening to local communities and acting on what they tell us,” said PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Kelly.
The task force includes officers from the PSNI, the National Crime Agency and HM Revenue and Customs.
They target criminality linked to paramilitarism in Northern Ireland.
