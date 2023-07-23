Cocaine bales washed up on Donegal beach likely part of a larger shipment say cops

Investigators say drugs were tied to buoy and to be picked up using GPS tracking with bigger haul

Gardai searched a lobster potting vessel but have not been able to link it to the bales found

Gardai believe bales of cocaine that washed up on the coast of Donegal were tied to a buoy offshore – possibly with a GPS attached to it, to be picked up as part of a larger drugs haul.

So far, two 30kg bales of cocaine have been recovered.

The first was found on Tramore beach on the outskirts of Dunfanaghy village early on Wednesday morning and the second at Ballyhiernan Beach at Fanad Head a short time later.

Pure cocaine is valued by gardai at €70,000 a kilogram.

This gives the haul recovered so far an estimated street value of €4.2 million.

Both locations where the drugs were discovered are popular with walkers and tourists.

The concern for gardai now is that other bales may have washed up and remain undiscovered along more isolated areas of the coast.

Our source said gardai believe the drugs couriers may have attached the bales, as part of a larger consignment, to a buoy off-shore to be collected hours, days or even weeks later.

“The ropes attached to the bales wasn’t there simply to keep them wrapped in the plastic they were found in,” the source said.

“You can see from the pictures that there are trailing ropes which leads us to believe the bales were tied to a buoy offshore – possibly with a GPS attached to it.

“The drugs would have been destined to have been picked up by a smaller vessel after the delivery vessel had left the drop off point.

“Fortunately, or unfortunately from the point of view of the criminals behind this, the weather conditions and currents off the coast of Donegal last week were unseasonably poor and it’s likely this caused the ropes to break and the drugs to come free.”

The source confirmed that a boat impounded at a pier in the county earlier this week has been examined by gardai as part of the ongoing probe.

However, he said, officers had yet to find evidence linking it to the cocaine.

Fishermen at the pier where it is berthed yesterday told the Sunday World the 11.8 metre lobster potting vessel had been berthed at the pier on Tuesday of last week before being seemingly abandoned.

The vessel had been recorded as sold by its previous owners earlier this month.

The previous owners are highly respected fishermen who are in no way suspected of any involvement in what has occurred.

“We had reports of unusual activity in relation to this vessel and that is why it has been impounded,” the source said yesterday.

“It is of interest to the investigation team and for that reason it has been searched and forensically examined. However, there is, as of this point, no evidence to link it to the discovery of the bales.”

As reports emerged of cocaine tourists arriving in the county in search of undiscovered drugs, the source said the public at large should be made aware of the consequences of failing to notify gardai if further bales are spotted.

“This stuff is pure or almost pure,” he warned.

“The intended recipient would have diluted it with mixing agents and whatever other kind of rubbish he had to hand before putting it out on the street.

“So, for someone to find it and think they can use this stuff the same way they use cocaine bought from a dealer would be really dangerous.

“It is likely to result in serious injury and deaths.

“Gardai need to be notified immediately if any further bales are found.”

Searches for further bales were continuing yesterday.

Throughout the week, a Revenue patrol boat, a Garda helicopter and small craft from the Garda Water Unit have been searching the shoreline for signs of similar packages.

Pictures taken by this newspaper yesterday show ferry workers, arriving back to Magheraroarty Pier, handing over black plastic sheeting – similar to that in which the recovered bales were wrapped - to a waiting garda.

Regarding reports of ‘cocaine tourists’ descending on the Donegal coastline in search of bales, the source said this description might be overstating things.

“A lot of people would be using this area of the coast for tourist reasons at this times of year and there is no doubt many of them will be doing their civic duty and keeping an eye out for these drugs.

“The two bales recovered were notified to the authorities by members of the public.

“We have not had to deal with queues of people descending on these beaches looking to take advantage of what is happening.”

Gardai have urged landowners “in the Fanad Head area with coastal land and/or any people using the North Donegal Coastline over the coming days to be conscious of the packages that have been recovered.”

“Any person who sees any similar package or any other marine debris that attracts their attention is asked to contact An Garda Síochána at the investigation team at Milford Garda station 074 9153060, their local Garda station or the Garda Confidential Phone number 1800 666 111.”