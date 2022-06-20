Close associate of ‘Mr Flashy’ suspected of being targeted in latest Finglas shooting

Gardaí who responded to reports of shots being fired are currently at the scene of the incident in Finglas, north Dublin.

Officers have found bullet casings at the scene at Tolka Valley Road but there are no reports yet of any injuries in the incident which is understood to have happened at around 3pm.

Gardaí said that they were “unaware at this stage” that a very close younger associate of the gangster nicknamed ‘Mr Flashy’ was the intended target and was shot at as he travelled in a taxi in the locality.

Other local sources claimed that ‘Mr Flashy’ was also present at the scene of the shooting but this has not yet been confirmed.

“Shortly before 3pm Gardaí responded to reports of shots fired on Tolka Valley Road, Dublin 11. A number of Garda units are at the scene,” a garda spokesman said.

“There are no reports of any injures currently. No further information is available at this time, enquires are ongoing,” he added.

This is the latest shooting to happen in broad daylight in Finglas and detectives are investigating if is linked to the bitter gangland feud in the locality that has already led to one gun murder this year and numerous violent incidents such as arson and gun attacks and assaults.

In a daylight shooting incident that happened in Finglas last month that is not linked to the feud, a Co Louth man suffered wounds to his leg in a supermarket car park in an incident which may have been self-inflicted.

The garda helicopter was reported to be at the scene of today’s shooting as officers rushed to Tolka Valley Road.

There has been major tensions in Finglas all year with the murder of ‘Mr Flashy’ gang rival James 'Whela' Whelan (29) in April stoking gang tensions.

Last week, innocent relatives of Mr Flashy have returned back to their home just weeks after it was gutted in a petrol bomb attack.

It was targeted by associates of slain James Whelan, who was shot dead on April 3 in retaliation for the targeting of his innocent mother's home while she was inside on the night of May 21.