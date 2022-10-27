Cllr says those behind James ‘Nellie’ Walsh attack in Tallaght were on ‘mission to kill’

“Using a submachine gun like this, in a built-up suburban area, is like letting off a rocket launcher in a church”

The scene of the shooting last night

Local councillors have expressed their outrage at last night’s “reckless” gangland machine gun attack in Tallaght in which a notorious Dublin criminal was lucky to escape with his life.

James ‘Nellie’ Walsh, who was only released from jail last July, suffered minor facial injuries in the incident in Donomore Crescent, despite the fact that a Uzi machine gun was used.

Gardaí have not made any arrests so far after Walsh, who in his early 30s, was injured as he sat in a car with a female, who was uninjured.

Sources told sundayworld.com how the volatile hood, who is involved in a number of bitter disputes including with Kinahan cartel foot soldiers, was “lured to the location”.

But one councillor in Tallaght today denounced those who sent out the gunmen “on a mission to kill”.

“Using a submachine gun like this, in a built-up suburban area, is like letting off a rocket launcher in a church,” Tallaght councillor Mick Duff said.

“It was sheer, reckless behaviour with absolutely no regard for life.

“This is a prime example of the frightening escalation in violence which these gangs are prepared to visit on their rivals.”

Cllr Duff added: “We need to examine where these criminals are getting guns of this calibre. And how the gardaí are resourced to take then on.

“I’m astonished that nobody was killed. But as we always wonder, what about the next time?

Another local councillor, Trevor Gilligan, in Clondalkin, added that he was “sadly, not surprised” at this latest escalation in gang violence as he had been warning about it for years.

James 'Nellie' Walsh

“These gangs are constantly upping their game and becoming more brazen and dangerous,” he said.

“I have been talking about this for years, and now it appears that time is now.

“There is no limits to what these guys are prepared to do, and, once again, I must demand that the Minister for Justice organise a meeting with local gardaí and councillors in West Dublin, as a matter of urgency.”

Walsh’s release from jail last July led to a major security alert because of his involvement in a west Dublin drug feud.

One bloody feud between Nellie and the west Dublin gang ignited when Nellie's rivals murdered Dean Johnson (21) in a case of mistaken identity in August of 2013.

Last night was just the latest attempt on the life of Nellie Walsh.

When innocent Dean Johnson was killed it emerged that he had earlier swapped coats with Walsh at a nearby bar and the hitmen mistook him for the criminal.

Five days later, the leader of the rival gang was shot dead in a revenge attack.

Jason 'Jay' Carroll (39) was fatally shot once in the face and twice in the arm at his home at Cherrywood Drive, Clondalkin, in August 2013.

Following this, Nellie's associates attempted to enlist five people to murder five of their rivals at the same time.

This did not happen and shortly after Nellie's pals, Darragh Nugent and a second man, were killed.

Nellie, who was in Mountjoy Prison at the time, was livid at the murder of friends but the fact that he, himself, was living under severe threat of meeting a violent death in the jail, meant there was little or nothing he could do in response.

At the time, he was almost three years into a 10-year-jail sentence for a botched gangland hit on the life of rival Michael Frazer.

During that attack in March of 2014, Walsh shot himself in the leg while fleeing the scene.

Frazer was shot in the car park of the Church of the Transfiguration, Bawnogue Road, Clondalkin, Dublin, on March 26, 2014.

A known associate of Fat Freddie Thompson, he drove to a nearby garda station to seek sanctuary but refused to co-operate in the investigation and refused to allow access to medical records after being treated in hospital for two bullet wounds.

Gardai are investigating the shooting

Walsh later pleaded guilty to possession of a gun with intent to endanger life at the Central Criminal Court after the DPP agreed not to proceed with a charge of the attempted murder of Frazer (37).

His 10-year-sentence was back-dated to when he went into custody on December 5, 2014.

“Gardaí are investigating following a shooting incident in Tallaght, Dublin 24, on Tuesday the 25th of October, 2022,” a spokesman said.

“Shortly after 6.20pm, Gardaí were alerted to reports of shots fired in the Donomore Crescent area of Tallaght.

“A man in his 30s was treated at the scene for an apparent gunshot wound and taken by ambulance to Tallaght University Hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

“The scene is currently preserved and a technical examination is to be conducted. No arrests have been made at this time.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward. They are particularly keen for anyone with camera footage (including dash-cam) to make this available to them.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station 01-6666000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”