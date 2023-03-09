Cllr Nial Ring and his son hospitalised after unprovoked ‘racist’ attack in London

“Something hit me. It was like Niagara Falls of blood pouring down me. I had to get up. We had to fight our way out.”

Blood is seen on Nial's clothes after the attack.

Former Lord Mayor of Dublin Nial Ring has described a vicious assault in the English capital after he and his son were attacked by a group of men whilst attending a football match.

The Independent Dublin City councillor told of his shock at the anti-Irish abuse he and his son Emmett received in London after the Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund game at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

“Your survival instinct takes over, we had to fight our way out of that corner,” Nial told RTÉ’s Liveline about the attack.

The incident was completely unprovoked, starting after a barrage of insults were hurled at the pair.

A group of men began throwing punches at Nial and Emmett just as a large crowd failed to intervene.

The lifelong Chelsea fan and independent councillor was treated for his injuries in hospital after suffering a deep gash to his forehead.

Mr Ring is sure the attack occurred because of his nationality.

“The Neo-Nazis and racists attacked us after telling us to get back to our own country. It was awful seeing my son being battered by grown men.

“I tried to reason with these individuals but then they started to throw punches and we had to defend ourselves.

“They threw a bottle at me, they were like a pack of animals. Nothing like this has ever happened to me before,” Mr Ring said.

Nial was hit over the head by a weapon or bottle.

Councillor Nial Ring

“I didn’t know what it was. Something hit me. It was like Niagara Falls of blood pouring down me. I had to get up. We had to fight our way out.

“Unfortunately, I have big bruises on my knuckles which at my age I didn’t think I’d ever have.

“It was a vicious, racist motivated attack. Unprovoked. Just because of your accent. I thought those days were gone,” he said.

The attack was reported to police in London who examined CCTV footage and are looking to charge a number of individuals in relation to the incident. Two arrests have been reported so far.

Nial is determined events won’t stop him returning to support the club he loves.

“It won’t put me off going to see Chelsea,” he added.

Violence at football matches in the UK has flared up again recently with footage going viral of confrontations between West Ham and Chelsea supporters two weeks ago.

In one widely shared video, taunting is seen between fans of both clubs outside the Olympic stadium before a man steps forward and knocks another man unconscious.

The FA are quick to ban those convicted of such incidents.