Civilian garda worker leaked information to criminal associate of ‘Mr Big’

Lauryn McCann of Ministers Park, Lusk, Co Dublin pictured at the Criminal Courts of Justice before she was jailed for two and a half years. Photo: Paddy Cummins

A former civilian employee of An Garda Síochána jailed for leaking Pulse information was understood to be providing information to a low-level criminal linked to the north Dublin crime boss known as Mr Big.

Lauryn McCann (23) sent around 70 photos using WhatsApp over a seven-day period to an individual referred to as 'R', who is known to gardai and has links to Mr Big.

McCann of Ministers Park, Lusk, Co. Dublin was jailed for two-and-a-half years this week after she pleaded guilty to a count of corruptly agreeing to accept an inducement to access Garda intelligence and a count of obtaining and disclosing Garda intelligence files to a third party on dates in May 2020.

Gardai launched an investigation into McCann after receiving a tip off she was providing information to criminals in return for cocaine and carried out a series of raids on homes of low-level gang members in the Malahide, Swords and Coolock areas involving around 50 officers.

Those targeted were not major level gangland criminals. Sources said they were at the lower level of Mr Big’s crime network but considered significant dealers on a local level.

McCann was sending 'R' confidential Garda information relating to the gang as well as other information from the Pulse system.

At McCann’s sentencing hearing on Dublin Circuit Court on Friday Judge Martin Nolan said “people working for institutions such as An Garda Síochána have to be discreet and respect the rules”.

Judge Nolan said this included not sharing information or knowledge they gain in the course of their work.

McCann’s behaviour was “far worse” as she had searched the Pulse system for information that was useful to a third party, he said, handing the accused a sentence of two and a half years.

The investigating garda told John Berry BL, prosecuting, that McCann was working as a civilian call taker for An Garda Síochána with access to the Pulse system at the time of this incident.

Gardai received a tip-off on May 15, 2020, that McCann was providing information to a third party.

McCann was not working the following day and gardai launched an investigation, which included a search of the Pulse system.

McCann’s search history showed she had accessed a large number of files that she would have had no reason to search in the course of her work.

When McCann arrived to work on May 17, 2020, she was confronted by investigating gardai and was fully cooperative, admitting that she had taken photos of information from the Pulse system.

The investigating garda told the court that messages between 'R' and McCann appear to suggest that she was offered €500 to provide information about R’s brother.

McCann told gardai she was experiencing financial difficulties and was offered €3,000 which she never received.

Over 400 photos of information from the Pulse system were found on McCann’s phone, but gardai could not say that all of these photos were forwarded to third parties.