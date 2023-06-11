Chloe Mitchell: Murder probe launched following discovery of ‘suspected human remains’

Community Rescue Service volunteers in thick undergrowth near the River Braid in Ballymena during the search for Chloe Mitchell (Pic: Liam McBurney/PA)

Police and forensic officers outside in Ballymena during the search

Detectives have launched a murder investigation into the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell following the discovery of "suspected human remains” in Ballymena.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Millar said: “Sadly today detectives have recovered suspected human remains in Ballymena, and while there has been no formal identification, we have now launched a murder enquiry into the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell, who was a high risk missing person.

"Earlier this week we launched a criminal investigation into Chloe’s disappearance. Tragically, we now have reason to believe that Chloe was murdered.

“Our thoughts this evening are very much with Chloe’s family and we have specialist officers providing them with support at this heart-breaking time.

“I would like to thank the community in Ballymena and the Search and Rescue teams for their help in trying to find Chloe.

“Two men, aged 26 and 34, remain in police custody helping police with their enquiries. Further details will follow in due course.”

Police forensic officers at a property in James Street, Ballymena, on Sunday night (Liam McBurney/PA)

Ms Mitchell was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of Saturday June 3 in Ballymena town centre.

A 26-year-old man arrested in Lurgan, Co Armagh, on Thursday in connection with the police investigation continued to be questioned on Sunday after officers on Saturday secured a 36-hour extension to his detention period.

A second man, 34, was detained in the Ballymena area on Saturday. He also remained in custody on Sunday.

A flat in the James Street area of Ballymena has been cordoned off and examined by officers, while teams from the volunteer-based Community Rescue Service organisation had been focused on an area of steeply sloped undergrowth between commercial premises and the River Braid on Sunday afternoon.

There was a time of community prayer for Chloe and the Mitchell family on Sunday at 8:30pm in Harryville Presbyterian Church Hall on Casement Street.

Alliance Party representatives Sian Mulholland MLA and John Hyland were among those attending the service.

Mr Hyland said: “The community has been devastated since the news of Chloe Mitchell’s disappearance. Harryville is incredibly close knit, with the community wanting to do everything it can to support in the search for her.

“My thoughts are with Chloe’s family and friends and would urge anyone with information to contact PSNI.”

Meanwhile, UUP Councillor Colin Crawford said he has been “blown away” by the dedication and professionalism of the team who have been searching for Chloe.

“The team have continued throughout the weekend without complaint, remaining focused in their desire to help locate Chloe,” he added.

“I would also like to thank the local community who throughout have been arriving with food and refreshments for the search volunteers. As a local councillor it’s been extremely humbling to watch the community pull together and play their part in supporting Chloe’s family.

“I would continue to appeal to anyone with any information to call police on 101 and quote reference number 2262.

“My thoughts and prayers continue to be with George, Georgina and Chloe’s brothers and sisters at this distressing time.”

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives on 101 and quote reference number 2262 of 05/06/23.

Alternatively, you can submit information and/or upload videos, images and dash cam footage onto the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI23S09-PO1

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers.uk.org.