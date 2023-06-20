Chloe Mitchell: Identification process of human remains ‘still ongoing’

Ms Mitchell (21) was last seen on CCTV in the James Street area of Ballymena in the early hours of June 3

The post-mortem on human remains found in Ballymena linked to the Chloe Mitchell murder investigation has now concluded, the PSNI has confirmed.

However, Detective Chief Inspector Richard Millar said: “The identification process is still ongoing.”

Ms Mitchell (21) was last seen on CCTV in the James Street area of Ballymena in the early hours of June 3.

A huge search operation was launched, with Community Rescue Service volunteers scouring steep banks around the River Braid.

The search was called off after suspected human remains were found in Ballymena on Sunday June 11.