Chloe Mitchell: Appeal for those sharing ‘graphic and inaccurate’ images to stop

The PSNI has warned that much of the content contains erroneous information and is also causing distress to the family

Police investigating the death of Chloe Mitchell are appealing to those sharing “graphic videos and texts” on social media to stop.

The PSNI has warned that much of the content contains erroneous information and is also causing distress to the family of the 21-year-old.

Police launched a murder inquiry on Sunday night after suspected human remains were found.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Millar said: “I am aware of graphic videos and texts circulating on social media platforms and would appeal to people not to share or comment on these, as not only do they contain many inaccuracies, they are also causing significant distress to Chloe’s family and friends.

“I am also aware of commentary in the media speculating about the recovery of human remains at specific locations.

"We would ask people not to comment and share such matters as they are likely to be incorrect, inaccurate and very hurtful to Chloe’s family.”

DCI Millar also thanked the public for their patience while the investigation is ongoing and urged witnesses to come forward.

“Anyone with information, or who has images or videos that they believe may be of relevance to the investigation, is asked to call detectives on 101 or alternatively, you can submit information and/or upload videos, images and dash cam footage onto the Major Incident Public Portal online,” they said.

It comes as the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim paid tribute to the Ballymena woman at this month’s meeting of the borough council which took place on Monday evening.

Speaking at The Braid, the new first citizen, Geraldine Mulvenna, said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Chloe Mitchell following Sunday night’s devastating announcement regarding her disappearance.

“Their pain and suffering at this time is unimaginable. It is absolutely heartbreaking.

“I want to pay tribute to the police, Community Rescue Service and all of those within the local community for their tireless efforts to find Chloe throughout the past week.”

Floral tributes are left at Harryville in Ballymena for Chloe Mitchell

Read more

She added: “I urge anybody with any information regarding what is tragically now a murder investigation to share that information with the PSNI.

“As mayor, on behalf of the council, I would extend our sincere condolences to Chloe’s family and friends and our thoughts are with the entire family circle at this very difficult time.”

Ms Mulvenna then asked members to stand as a mark of respect to observe a minute’s silence.

One man has appeared in court charged with Ms Mitchell’s murder, while a second was charged with assisting an offender.

The disappearance of the 21-year-old at the beginning of June sparked extensive searches.