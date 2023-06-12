Child porn creep caught with 130,000 images flees home after ‘nonce’ sprayed on car

A man (50s) appeared in court charged with causing criminal damage and the court was told he had admitted doing it, calling himself a ‘paedophile hunter’

Child porn pervert Michael Davidson has ‘whizzed’ out of his Ballymena home after a self-styled ‘paedophile hunter’ was caught spray-painting ‘nonce’ on his car.

Last week we revealed how residents of Ballykeel in Ballymena had become concerned about the arrival of the 29-year-old computer whizz in the area and his ongoing relationship with a local woman.

In 2022 Davidson was convicted of having over 130,000 indecent images and videos of kids being sexually abused — believed to be one of the biggest hauls of child pornography ever discovered here.

The self-confessed porn addict had been living in Lisburn at the time when we confronted him but after his court case he left for Ballymena, where he moved in with a girl who sources say he met on a dating app.

But on Monday Davidson abruptly left the area after a man was seen causing damage to his car by spray-painting the word ‘nonce’ on his car.

A man in his 50s appeared in court this week charged with causing criminal damage and the court was told he had admitted doing it, calling himself a “paedophile hunter”.

The man also told police he had been aware other people might have “been after” Davidson and took it upon himself to try and get him to leave the area.

Davidson was not named as the victim during a hearing of Ballymena Magistrates Court this week, but we can reveal he was the target.

The defendant is also charged with possessing a firearm — an airgun — in a public place ‘without lawful authority or reasonable excuse’; and possession of a firearm or imitation firearm to cause fear that ‘unlawful violence could be used’.

Objecting to bail, a police officer said around 4pm on Monday police attended the Crebilly Road area of Ballymena following reports of a “suspicious male putting something on to the victim’s car”.

The officer said the word ‘nonce’ had been painted in white on the side of the other man’s vehicle.

She said a man “appeared very badly shaken and was eager to leave the area as a matter of urgency”.

The officer said the victim did not know the man and when he went back inside “to pack his things”, police spoke to the defendant. She said police had discovered the defendant described himself as a “paedophile hunter”.

When police said they were going to search his vehicle, he told officers they would find “white chalk” and a “spray canister” as he “did it”.

Officers found a firearm in the footwell and Palmer said it was an “airsoft gun”.

When interviewed, the defendant admitted causing criminal damage to the vehicle and admitted having an “imitation firearm” but claimed he “forgot” he had left it in the car and he denied having it to cause fear of violence to the man.

She said the victim declined to make a statement but his girlfriend had made a statement to the PSNI.

The officer added: “Police are concerned that the defendant is like a self-styled vigilante, of sorts, whereby he, by his own admissions in interview, stated that he had heard people would be after” the man and “he took it upon himself to give him advice by way of spray-painting his car”.

The defence lawyer said the defendant’s case put forward at interview was that he had “identified” that the “subject of the criminal damage may, or may not, have been convicted of possessing images of children”.