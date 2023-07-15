Chief suspect in stabbing death of mother-of-one in Cork well known to her

The dead woman (38) who is from India, had only been living in Ireland for a short time

Scene of fatal stabbing of woman on Cardinal Court in Wilton in Cork city. Photo: Andy Gibson

The man in custody in relation to the stabbing death of a woman in Cork is well known to her, Independent.ie understands.

The dead woman (38) who is from India, had only been living in Ireland for a short time and is the mother to a primary school-aged boy who was not present at the time of the incident, according to sources.

The five-year-old was out with friends of his mother and was not present when the incident occurred.

The child was returned to the house late on Friday night accompanied by his mother's friends, who happened upon the aftermath of the killing.

It is understood the chief suspect for the killing then phoned gardaí when the boy came home.

Gardaí are currently trying to establish a motive for the stabbing on Friday night, but early indications are it is linked to a “domestic disturbance”.

The woman sustained a stab wound at a house in Cardinal Court in Wilton in Cork city on Friday evening. It is understood the incident occurred in a bedroom of the house.

Emergency services rushed to the scene after the alarm was raised shortly after 10pm. The woman was pronounced dead at the property on the southside of the city.

The body of the deceased was removed from the scene to Cork University Hospital this afternoon with a postmortem examination due later on Saturday.

A technical examination of the scene was carried out. The house remained sealed off this afternoon, with gardaí posted outside.

The man in his 40s who was arrested at the scene is being detained at Togher Garda Station on the southside of Cork city for questioning in connection with the incident. He can be held for up to 24 hours. The man was arrested under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Gardaí are hoping that neighbours will be able to assist them in their investigation.

“It’s awful news we are waking up to in Wilton this morning,” said local councillor Colm Kelleher.

"It’s shocking news. The whole community is rattled to the core.”

Mr Kelleher said his “thoughts and prayers” are with the woman’s family in the aftermath of the incident.

“It’s dreadful, absolutely shocking.”

The Fianna Fáil councillor said Cardinal Court in Wilton is a “quiet area,” sitting about 5km from the city centre.

“It’s in close proximity to the city but it is a quite secluded, well-established housing estate – it’s awful to see something like this happen in such a quiet area,” he added.

"The gardaí are conducting an active investigation and I think space and time need to be given to them now in carrying out their job.”

Councillor Fergal Dennehy appealed for anyone with information that may help the gardaí in their investigation to contact their local garda station.

“I would be appealing to anybody who saw anything or knows anything in relation to this incident to communicate that to the gardaí,” he added.

“I want to give my condolences to the family at what is an awful time for them. It’s a terrible thing to happen.

“Cardinal Court is such a quiet, lovely residential area,” he added.

One local man said the area is home to a diverse community as it is extremely close to Cork University Hospital and relatively close to Munster Technological University.

The elderly man said that a number of medics and professionals from overseas reside in Cardinal Court and surrounding areas in Wilton and nearby Bishopstown.

An Indian woman, who lives close to the red-brick semi-detached home where the woman died, said that she was shocked to hear of the death of a mother of one in such violent circumstances.

"I was thinking of the time in India that her family would have been called. It would have been around 4am there. It must have been such a shock to get that call. It is such a long way way. I don't know her [the victim] but when you hear that she has a young son. That is upsetting.”

The woman said members of the Indian Community in Cork plan to join representatives of their embassy, and the wider community, in assisting the loved ones of the deceased on practical matters such as repatriation of her body to India.

Two other Indian women, one holding her young daughter, said they were deeply upset to hear of the death of the woman in the house in the cul de sac.

They did not know the deceased, but they stressed that it was hard not to moved by the thought of a young boy losing his mother.

Seamus Twomey, who lives in Cardinal Court, said it was "tragic news" and the "last thing you would expect to wake up to" in the estate.

"It is very sad. A very tragic event. It is not good news for the area,” he said.

Local woman Ursula Moriarty told Red FM News she was shocked to hear of the incident.

"It is an awful thing to happen. Dreadful. We have a lovely locality here. It is usually very quiet and peaceful. The baby wasn't in the house thanks be to God. We have lovely people here," she said.

Gardaí have asked anyone with any information to contact Togher Garda Station on (021) 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.