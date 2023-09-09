Chief suspect identified in Tallaght hit-and-run in which woman (80s) died

A man in his 40s is in a critical condition in hospital following a separate hit-and-run in Waterford today.

A female pedestrian was killed after she was struck by a car in Tallaght

Gardai have identified a chief suspect in a fatal hit-and-run in which a woman in her 80s was killed on Friday morning in Dublin.

The car involved failed to remain at the scene and fled the area following the horrific incident in Tallaght.

However, a third party subsequently made contact with gardaí and informed investigators where the car involved could be located.

It has since been removed for examination to recover evidence linked to the fatal crash.

Gardaí have also identified the individual they believe was driving the car at the time of the crash and sources said detectives expect to make an arrest “very soon” as part of the probe.

The woman in her 80s, who was a pedestrian, died after she was struck by a car shortly before 11:00am at the junction of Fortunestown Way and Cheeverstown Road (R136) in Tallaght. The road is closed for an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and the woman was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Her body has since been removed to the City Morgue at Whitehall where a post mortem will take place at a later stage.

A man in his 40s is critically injured in hospital following a separate hit-and-run incident in Waterford today.

The man, also a pedestrian, was struck by a vehicle shortly before midday today at the junction of The Glen and Ballybricken in Waterford City.

The car failed to remain at the scene of the collision.

The male pedestrian was seriously injured and he has been taken to Cork University Hospital where his condition is described as critical.

The Glen and Ballybricken roads are currently closed and the services of Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed either incident to contact them.

Any road users and pedestrians who were in The Glen, Ballybricken and surrounding areas this morning between 11.00am and 12.00pm (midday) and noticed any unusual activity is asked to contact investigating Gardaí.

Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), and who were travelling on Fortunestown Way or Cheeverstown Road, this morning between 10:30am and 11:15am, is asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Anyone who may have camera footage (including dash cam) of this area this morning is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information which may assist Gardaí around the hit-and-run in Waterford is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.