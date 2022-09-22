Cherry Orchard: Officers investigating Garda car incident raid six Ballyfermot homes
Gardai said the searches at domestic residences in the wider Ballyfermot area were aimed at gathering evidence
Gardai investigating the ramming of a Garda car in Cherry Orchard last week have raided six homes across Ballyfermot this morning.
Gardai said the searches at domestic residences in the wider Ballyfermot area were aimed at gathering evidence.
A number of items, including electronic devices, were seized, gardai revealed.
The force said the operation was carried out by gardaí in Ballyfermot “investigating the endangerment of Garda members and related incidents in the Cherry Orchard Area on September 19”.
“Shortly after 7.30pm gardaí responded to reports of dangerous driving in the Cherry Orchard area,” gardai said in a statement.
“Upon arrival gardaí observed two vehicles driving erratically. The Official Garda vehicle was deliberated rammed on a number of occasions during the incident.
“The searches this morning were focused on evidential gathering, and a number of items including electronic devices were seized.
"No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing.”
Gardai added that both Garda members did not report injuries at the time, but have subsequently reported unfit for duty.
“Both members are receiving support from their colleagues and local Garda Management and the wider Organisational supports of the Peer Support Service, Chief Medical Officer and 24hour counselling service have been provided if required,” gardai added.
Gardaí continue to appeal to any member of the public who may have witnessed this incident or who has any information on this incident to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
