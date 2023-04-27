Charity event in aid of domestic abuse planned by family of Sligo murder victim

Sister of Natalia Karaczyn is planning an event to mark anniversary of killing

A major charity event in aid of domestic violence is being planned by the sister of Sligo murder victim Natalia Karaczyn this weekend.

Mum-of-three Natalia was murdered by her husband, Rafal Karaczyn, in an attack following a house party on April 29, 2018.

"The event is the 29th of April this is exactly on the day of my sisters fifth anniversary," said Ms Karaczyn’s sister, Magdalena.

The GAA pitch at Cleveragh in Sligo will host the event with a number of activities planned throughout the day on Saturday in aid of the domestic violence charity, DIVAS.

"All the events are €10 per person per event and obviously feel free to donate more if you want to...and donate as much as you can because it's all for a great cause," Magdalena said.

Natalia and Rafal

Rafal Karaczyn strangled Natalia in their family home after she had sought to leave him and build her own life, the Central Criminal Court heard.

The trial heard that Natalia wanted to split and wanted him out of their home.

Rafal had secretly filmed his wife in the shower and bath at the home they shared after she told him she no longer wanted to be with him.

Four videos retrieved from a laptop and mobile phone belonging to Karaczyn showed him placing a camera in the bathroom filming the bath and shower area minutes before Natalia entered the room.

When she was finished showering or bathing, Karaczyn could be seen retrieving the device.

The first video was dated November 25, 2017, some months after their marriage had begun to come apart and when they were sleeping in separate rooms.

Rafal Karaczyn

When she arrived home in the early hours on a Sunday morning her husband came into her bedroom and demanded to know where she had been. He told gardaí that she pushed him out of the room and when he returned and again demanded to know where she had been she slapped him.

He told gardaí: "I really don't know what happened. I started to strangle her and after a while she started to slide down."

Karaczyn, who texted his wife's phone asking where she was after he had murdered her, dumped her body in woodlands and later said she had been killed by Travellers.

The evil killer claimed in his defence that Natalia had provoked him to such an extent that he lost all self-control and argued that he should therefore be found guilty of manslaughter and not murder.

Superintendent Mandy Gaynor said it had been a "long sad journey" for Natalia's family. They had put their trust in An Garda Siochana to investigate the "callous act", she said, and the garda investigation had resulted in a murder verdict.

She thanked the community in Sligo, in particular the members of the eastern European community, who had helped with the investigation.