Chanel handbags and Rolex watches among items seized in major CAB operation
The CAB today conducted a search operation in Dublin, Meath, Louth, and Cork as part of an ongoing investigation into organised crime groups.
A man has been arrested for money laundering following a major Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) seizure of designer handbags, luxury watches, and thousands in cash.
The CAB today conducted a search operation in Dublin, Meath, Louth, and Cork as part of an ongoing investigation into organised crime groups that are “laundering the proceeds of crime through property investments”.
More than 100 CAB officers and garda personnel from the Emergency Response Unit, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, DMR Regional resources, and the Customs Dog Unit teamed up to search 15 different locations in these counties.
They targeted high value property assets linked to a number of distinct organised crime groups operating nationally and internationally.
During the search operation, officers seized more than €20,000 and £14,600 (€16,557) in cash, alongside high value watches including two Cartier watches, three Rolex watches, and one Hublot watch.
High value designer goods including a Gucci handbag, a Prada handbag, a Louis Vuitton handbag and four Chanel handbags were also discovered and seized.
Additionally, documents, records, files, mobile phones, laptops, and hard drives were confiscated.
One man was arrested for an offence of money laundering and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Dublin Garda Station.
This investigation is ongoing.
