CCTV released of arson attack on Aontú party rep’s home in Newry

Aontú have released CCTV footage of a late night attack on party rep Sharon Loughran’s home which took place on the morning of July 12.

In the shocking images, a man is seen approaching Ms Loughran’s car in the early hours of the morning and dousing the bonnet in an accelerant.

“This is the CCTV film of a sectarian attack on Sharon Loughran in Newry at 3am July 12th. A man is pouring an accelerant and setting fire to the car of a pediatric nurse, hospital campaigner and Aontú rep. Please retweet and help bring the culprit to justice,” the party wrote on social media.

The culprit appears to be wearing a dark hat or balaclava and beige or brown clothing. From the moment the petrol is ignited, it takes about 30 seconds and much of the car is in flames.

"Disgraceful and disgusting,” wrote one Twitter user. “Horrendous,” wrote another.

Ms Loughran said: “Just after 3am I awoke to the smell and sound of an inferno beside my house. I looked out the window to see my car parked in my driveway consumed by flames.

"The heat was so much that the fascia, pipes, electrics, and widows to my house have all been damaged by melting.

“My house is significantly damaged. I don’t have electricity and can’t use the water. This was a horrendous action that very easily could have set my house on fire also. The arsonist that set this fire could have killed me. That this would happen to any one in 2023 is incredible. I cannot for the life of me understand why they are targeting me.”

Sharon’s home was previously daubed in sectarian graffiti.

"The only reason I got involved in politics was to stop the closure of key services in Daisy Hill Hospital and Aontú are very active on hospital campaigns around the country.

“I also cant understand why they would target Aontú. Aontú is only four years old. We have no history or baggage from the past at all. Indeed, we have many Catholic and Protestant members.

"My house was also daubed with sectarian UDA graffiti during the local elections. But this is a radical escalation of that intimidation.

“I am calling on the PSNI to provide the necessary protection that people like me can go about our lives without living in fear. I am also calling on community leaders in Newry to bring about what influence to stop this shocking violence on the 12th of July. I want to continue to work for my community. I have a human right to do so in peace,” said Ms Loughran.

Inspector Browne of the PSNI said: "The suspect is described as approximately 5’10, of slim build, was wearing a light coloured top and light coloured bottoms. The exterior of the house also sustained extensive smoke damage.

“This has obviously been very distressing for the victim and our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area or who may have captured CCTV footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 305 12/07/23.”