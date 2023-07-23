CCTV footage of savage attack on US tourist revealed as gardai identify three teen suspects

Cops identify three teens suspected of sick attack on tourist as family try to raise funds to be with victim

US tourist Stephen Termini was in Ireland to trace his roots and visit his mother’s grave

A cowardly thug who was part of a gang of three teenage boys who left an American tourist with life-altering injuries following a brutal attack in Dublin, filmed the assault on his mobile phone.

Shocking CCTV footage of the savage incident shows feral teenagers repeatedly kicking Stephen Termini (57) in the head on Talbot Street before following him around to Store Street and continuing to attack him just metres from a Garda station.

One of the youths who repeatedly kicked the New York native in the head — including with a vicious scissors kick — then walked back and filmed the attack as another member of the gang continued to beat Mr Termini.

Mr Termini’s sister, Michelle, said yesterday the family — who are based in Buffalo, New York — feel helpless as they can’t afford to travel to be by his bedside and are trying to raise funds to do so as they have heard he might lose his eye and suffer lifelong injuries.

“I didn’t worry about my little brother visiting Ireland, as he’s been a long-time traveller,” she added.

“My brother had been working at a galvanizing plant, saving every penny to afford the trip after losing his wife to illness last April. He had always dreamed of visiting Ireland. He was trying to trace our family that emigrated to the US from Dublin.”

The family have launched a GoFundMe to raise money to come over to Ireland to be with Mr Termini, who is currently in a coma after suffering serious injuries to his eye and head.

Shocking CCTV footage of the attack shows Mr Termini walking down Talbot Street past a group of teenage boys and girls and stopping as if something had been said.

A bus then blocks off the camera from seeing the group but when it leaves a teen boy can be seen kicking Mr Termini in the head. He steps back and repeatedly kicks the victim in the head and then jumps in the air and scissors kicks him in the head.

By this stage most of the girls who were present flee the scene, except one who remains but was not involved in any violence.

Another male teen then starts kicking Mr Termini multiple times in the head and then drags him around the corner to Store Street. While the victim is out of view of camera, the footage shows the teen coming back into view and appearing to run up as though kicking the victim multiple times on the ground.

By this stage, the first youth who kicked Mr Termini has taken out his phone and is standing back across the street filming the incident.

Footage then shows a third youth in a grey tracksuit run across towards the victim but what happens then is out of range of the camera.

10:34: US tourist Stephen Termini walking up Talbot Street

10:36: Original assailant videos horror attack from a few metres away

10:36: Making a run for it down Talbot Street

10:43: Paramedics arrive at the scene of Mr Termini’s beating

After the attack the teens then disperse in different directions. The first youth pulls up his hood and runs down Talbot Street in the direction of Connolly Station. Another cycles from the scene up James Joyce Street while another flees on foot.

Within five minutes of the attack beginning, two gardai can be seen on footage coming around from Store Street and running up Talbot Street towards Connolly Station.

Gardai are understood to have identified three youths suspected of carrying out the attacks and expect to make arrests over the incidents.

The suspects are all from the north inner city, with one based close to the Talbot Street area.

One of the youths suspected of involvement is just 14 years old while the others are believed to be 15.

They are part of a group that have been linked to previous violent incidents in the north inner city.

Mr Termini is being treated in Beaumont Hospital, which specialises in head injuries. He has serious eye and head injuries and doctors are assessing whether he will have any long-term brain injuries from the attack.

His family are now trying to raise funds to be able to come to Ireland to be by his bedside.

His sister Michelle, a retired nurse, said in a statement released yesterday that he had an affinity with Ireland. Their mother was buried here following her death in 2004.

“Our mother’s last request was to be buried in Ireland. He was unable to attend the ceremony at the time, but longed to visit her final resting place.”

Mr Termini has made several trips to Ireland in recent times and his family didn’t think he would be in any danger here.

His two sons Michael and Jesse are also hoping to travel to be with their father.

Michael, who plays guitar with the metal band Kissing Candice, said he had just come back from touring with the band when he heard news that his father was the victim of an unprovoked attack by a gang of youths.

“The brutal attack has left my father in a coma after suffering various injuries. He is currently in critical condition with what I am told are life-altering injuries,” he said.

He said that he was receiving news of the situation through the media and spoke of his connection to his father.

“My father instilled the love of music I have inside of me and has been a huge support to me over the past decade. Although we may have not been the closest throughout the years, he is still my father.

“I am asking for you to send healing vibes to my father while my family and I attempt to learn more facts of the situation.”

Anyone looking to donate to the fundraiser for Mr Termini and his family can do so at gofundme.com/f/9zgq4-help-our-family