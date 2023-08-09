CCTV footage captures moment man nearly crushed by car during ‘violent’ Limerick incident

Footage of the incident shows a wild melee breaking out at the Circle K fuel station on the Ballysimon Road on Monday afternoon

The terrifying moment a man was nearly mown down by a car during a “violent disorder” incident in Limerick has been caught on camera and widely circulated on social media.

Footage of the incident shows a wild melee breaking out at the Circle K fuel station on the Ballysimon Road on Monday afternoon.

As one video begins, a man in black is seen about to throw what appears to be an axe at a black car as an innocent bystander fills her car at a petrol pump.

The car reverses sharply before accelerating towards the man, almost crushing him against the pump.

He is then seen limping back into view of the camera.

A screen grab from footage of the incident

Another wider view of the incident shows the same car reversing at speed around the station and crashing up onto flower beds as several men including the one with the axe throw implements at it.

As the violent encounter escalates other customers including one woman are seen fleeing from the scene. Other vehicles can be seen pulling away from the premises.

Gardaí confirmed that they are investigating reports of a “violent disorder incident” that occurred on Monday, August 7 in Limerick city.

“The incident occurred shortly before 3.30pm at a premises on the Ballysimon Road,” gardai said.

“It's reported a number of males were involved in an altercation.

“An investigation is continuing at Henry Street Garda station.”

Gardaí added that they are appealing for any witnesses to this incident or for anyone with any information to contact Henry Street Garda station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.