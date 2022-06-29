Cat loses eye after being shot by heartless thugs in Kells, County Meath
Meet Charlie the cat who has just eight lives left.
Heartless thugs blasted the family pet with a .22 bullet in Kells, County Meath, last Monday, but the marvellous moggie survived, although he has been left blind in one eye and deaf in one ear.
Now Charlie's angry owner Orla Grimes has vowed not to rest until whoever pulled the trigger is brought to justice.
She said, ' Charlie was shot from a distance with a point 22 calibre bullet on Monday, 27th June in a residential area of Williamstown near Kells.
‘He was shot late Monday morning around noon and thankfully brought to the vets at 2.30pm, where the vets did an amazing job on him.
'He lost an eye and hearing in one ear. Charlie was extremely lucky to have survived and that the bullet entered his eye and lodged in the lower back of the head.
‘We have reported all to the Gardai and also have the bullet. I’m looking for any information or if you seen anything Monday in the Williamstown area/Carlanstown Road or back roads, as I’m not willing to let this lie, he was shot in a residential area. And I will not rest till I find out who did this.
‘If people think it’s a sport to shoot pets or maybe next time it could hit a child… the person responsible shouldn’t be in possession of a rifle.
'I also have flyers which I will be giving out to local houses looking for extra information. If you are responsible I suggest you contact me, as I will have no problem making your name public.'
Anyone with any information on the atrocious act is asked to contact Kells Gardai on 046 9280820 or any Garda station.
