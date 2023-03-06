Castlebar shooting victim who was acquitted of historical sex crime named locally

John Brogan (83) had been acquitted in the case but was facing further, separate charges

The scene at a house where a man was shot dead at Pheasanthill, Castlebar, Co Mayo. Photo: Padraig O'Reilly

Investigators examine the house at which John Brogan was found dead, at Pheasanthill, Castlebar, Co Mayo. Photo: Padraig O'Reilly

Gardaí examine the house at which John Brogan was found dead, at Pheasanthill, Castlebar, Co Mayo. Photo: Conor McKeown

A retired farmer who was found shot dead in his home days after he was acquitted over a historical sex crime has been named locally.

John Brogan (83) had been acquitted in the case but was facing further, separate charges.

The retired bachelor farmer had lived all his life with his brother Henry, until his brother’s death several years ago.

He has one surviving sister.

The dead man was found inside the house in the Pheasanthill area of Castlebar, Co Mayo, about 6.30pm yesterday.

Deputy State pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster arrived at the house in Castlebar this morningfor a post-mortem examination on the body of the man which was discovered by the emergency services as they dealt with a house fire on Sunday evening.

Dr Bolster was seen leaving the property shortly after noon, and Mr Brogan’s body remains at the fire-damaged house.

Gardaí and emergency services had raced to the scene following reports the house was on fire.

When they arrived, they found the body of the pensioner inside the house. It is understood he suffered a gunshot wound.

A man, aged in his 60s, was arrested on suspicion of murder last night and was brought to Castlebar garda station where he is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

According to locals, Mr Brogan was a familiar figure on his bicycle over the years cycling to and from Castlebar, several miles away, and his family had lived in the area for generations.

Investigators examine the house at which John Brogan was found dead, at Pheasanthill, Castlebar, Co Mayo. Photo: Padraig O'Reilly

As light faded at teatime yesterday, neighbours watched in horror and disbelief from the nearby roadway as flames leapt from the front of the neat dwelling house. The blaze was quickly extinguished by firefighters.

One local representative described the situation as “horrendous”.

“It is a desperate situation. I couldn’t possibly say anything as it’s so sensitive but I am praying for all involved,” they added.

Fine Gael Councillor Cyril Burke from the Mayo County Council said the incident was “a massive shock” to the Castlebar community.

Speaking to Independent.ie,he said: “You don’t expect to hear this type of thing in a rural community.

“Particularly in that neighbourhood, which is in the outskirts of Castlebar, it’s a quiet area, there is never really any trouble there.

“The community is in shock, people were very surprised by this news, really in total shock, because they wouldn’t have been expecting anything like this.”

Fianna Fáil councillor Martin McLoughlin said the local community is shocked and saddened by the “grim” events which unfolded yesterday.

He described the death of Mr Brogan as “an absolute tragedy”.

Gardaí in Castlebar have appealed to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them at Castlebar garda station on 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Gardaí said their investigations were ongoing.