Cash, cars and Rolex watches seized as associates of top Kinahan gangster targeted by CAB

Some of the goods and cash seized

The gang targeted in raids by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) in the Clondalkin area of west Dublin on Tuesday morning have very close links to jailed Kinahan cartel gangster Peadar Keating.

Heavily armed gardaí were involved in the planned operation in the Shancastle area this morning and sources say that at least three of Keating’s associates in the locality were targeted in the raids.

Four homes were searched during the course of the operation but no arrests were made.

Keating (41) is currently serving 11 years for directing a feud murder plot on behalf of the Kinahan cartel.

Despite being jailed, it is suspected that Keating still has control over a number of serious criminals operating in the Clondalkin area and earning serious cash from drug dealing.

This organisation was previously the target of separate CAB raids in April of last year.

Keating is doing an 11-year term after admitting in July 2021 to directing the activities of a criminal gang involved in the failed attempt on Hutch gangster James ‘Mago’ Gately in 2017.

The Skoda car seized

The Bureau seized a number of items following search operations targeting the organised crime group in Dublin this morning.

This included two cars – a VW Golf GTI and a Skoda Superb S-Line as well as four Rolex watches and around €7,500 combined in euro and sterling.

A Volkswagen car seized

“In addition to the seizure of the above assets, in excess of €11,000 was frozen in financial accounts,” a garda spokesman said.

“This morning’s operation targeted an Organised Crime Group involved in drug trafficking and today marks a significant development in this ongoing investigation,” he added.

Gardaí said the search operation involved four residential dwellings in the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR West) and involved personnel from the CAB with assistance from the Emergency Response Unit, Q District Drugs Unit, Crime Task Force Dublin Castle and the Customs Dog Unit.