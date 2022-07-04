Car allegedly attempting to flee Gardai pursuit crashes into home in Navan, Co Meath

The driver attempted to flee the scene but was collared by local residents who detained him until Gardai arrived

These are the dramatic scenes from Dunville estate in Johnstown, Navan when a car, which it is understood was attempting to avoid Gardai, crashed into a house around six o clock on Sunday evening.

The driver attempted to flee the scene but was collared by local residents who detained him until Gardai arrived sometime later.

Emergency response at the scene

One shaken local told Meath Live, 'It was a miracle no one was injured there are a lot of families living here with kids playing and running around at the time and luckily no one was injured.

'The first we all knew about it was when we heard a massive bang as the car smashed into the house.

'The driver was visibly injured but he put up a struggle when we tried to detain him but was outnumbered, he kicked off again when cops reached the scene and resisted arrest and caused damage to the Garda vehicle as they were arresting him'.