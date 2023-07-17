blow bag | 

Cannabis worth almost €500k found in sports bags at Wexford car crash scene

“Gardaí conducted a search of the vehicle where they located three large sports bags which contained cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €485,800.”

Cannabis. Stock image

Gardaí attending a car crash found three sports bags stuffed with cannabis worth almost half a million euro.

The officers came across the single car collision in New Ross, County Wexford, yesterday afternoon, according to a garda spokesperson.

“At approximately 3pm, gardaí spoke with the driver of the collision, who was uninjured”, they said.

Read more

“Gardaí conducted a search of the vehicle where they located three large sports bags which contained cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €485,800.”

“The drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.”

“The male driver, aged in his mid 30s was arrested and taken to a Garda station in Co. Wexford where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.”

Investigations are ongoing.


Today's Headlines

More Irish Crime

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

WatchMore Videos