Cannabis worth €300k seized from ‘concealed compartment’ in car and house
Gardaí have seized €300,000 worth of cannabis and arrested two men in an operation on Saturday across Tipperary and Carlow.
Officers investigating an organised crime group operating in Tipperary and the east of the country intercepted a car on the M7 near Nenagh at 10:50am yesterday.
Upon searching the vehicle, approximately €100,000 of cannabis was located within a concealed compartment in the boot and was seized by Gardaí.
Two men who were in the car, aged in their 30s and 40s, were arrested at the scene.
During the course of a follow-up operation at a residence on the Tullow Road in County Carlow at approximately 3pm, Gardaí searched a vehicle on the property and approximately €200,000 of suspected cannabis was located within a concealed compartment and seized.
All of the drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.
The men arrested are currently being detained at Nenagh Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
Investigations are ongoing.
