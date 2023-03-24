Cannabis worth €106k seized in Waterford in probe targeting organised crime gang

“This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.”

A man in his 30s was arrested after Gardai seized over €106,000 worth of herbal cannabis in Waterford.

The seizure was made as part of an investigating targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.

The joint operation was carried out by Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Waterford Divisional Drugs Unit.

Gardai said in a statement it was “part of an intelligence-led operation”

“Revenue officers seized approximately 5.3kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of over €106,000 in the Waterford area.

“A male (aged in his 30s) was arrested by An Garda Síochána and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a Garda station in Co. Waterford.”

If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on phone number 1800 295 295."

Gardai said investigations are ongoing.