Cannabis factory discovered in Co Armagh as haul of firearms and swords also seized

A 31-year-old man was arrested

An image of the cannabis factory discovered by police in Portadown on February 6 2023. Photo credit: PSNI

The cannabis factory discovered by police in Portadown on February 6 2023. Photo credit: PSNI

A cannabis factory with an estimated street value of £32,000 was found in Portadown on the second day of a crackdown on an organised crime gang.

It comes after a haul of firearms and swords were seized by police in the Garvaghy Road area on Monday as part of an ongoing investigation.

Police returned for further searches on Monday evening and on Tuesday. They uncovered a small cannabis factory, with an estimated street value of £32,000.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis, possession of a Class B drug, possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply, possession of a banned weapon, namely pepper spray, and stealing electricity.

An image of the cannabis factory discovered by police in Portadown on February 6 2023. Photo credit: PSNI

He was taken into custody to be questioned by detectives.

The property was also in the Garvaghy Road area.

In addition, a number of mobile phones were seized by police following a house search in Banbridge on Tuesday.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Thornton, from the Organised Crime Branch, said on Tuesday: “The further searches and seizures, and last night’s arrest, follow on from our significant operation yesterday when we conducted six searches in the Garvaghy Road area as part of an ongoing investigation into an organised crime group, which is involved in serious and organised crime including the supply of drugs and firearms.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Thornton with some of the items seized on Monday

“We have now carried out a total of 29 searches and made nine arrests since this investigation began in October 2022.

“Yesterday officers recovered nine suspected firearms, which will now be subject to investigation, several Samurai swords, approximately £6,000 in cash, quantities of Class A and B controlled drugs, along with related paraphernalia.

"One man, aged in his 20s, who was arrested on suspicion of drugs and firearms-related offences, has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

“Previously we have seized two knuckle-dusters, two machetes, a quantity of herbal cannabis and over half a kilo of cocaine. We have also seized and confiscated a vehicle, and over £15,000 as suspected proceeds of crime.

“This is a robust investigation into a serious and organised crime group who are involved in the most serious of criminality.

“This group is responsible for bringing firearms and illicit drugs into the country, particularly the greater Craigavon area, putting local people at risk. Illegal guns are smuggled in for one purpose only, and that is to cause injury and death.

“Drugs are equally dangerous as they ruin lives and damage our communities. Yesterday officers found a quantity of suspected Class A drugs lying on the street where any child could have picked it up.

"They do not care who gets hurt or harmed as these criminals line their own pockets and live lavish lifestyles at the expense of others, leaving families and loved ones to deal with the inevitable devastation.

“This Organised Crime Group’s criminality stretches beyond the borders of Northern Ireland and we will continue to work alongside key law enforcement partners in Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and further afield to carry out operations in order to break the cycle of those who cause harm through the illegal importation and supply of drugs and firearms.”

Police have asked that anyone with information that could aid their investigation to contact them via 101.