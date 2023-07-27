Cannabis and cocaine worth €700k, semi-automatic gun and ammo seized in Co Meath

They uncovered approximately €600,000 of suspected cannabis along with approximately €100,000 of suspected cocaine.

Gardaí seized a huge haul of drugs worth approximately €700,000 and a gun with ammunition in County Meath today.

Officers from the Meath Divisional Drugs Unit assisted by detectives from Trim and Navan, raided a premises in the Summerhill area at approximately 5:30pm.

The search was carried out as part of a probe and targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the Meath division.

A suspected semi-automatic pistol and 50 rounds of ammunition were also seized.

The seized drugs (totalling €700,000) and the firearm will now be sent for analysis to Forensic Science Ireland and the Garda Ballistics Unit respectively.

Garda investigations are ongoing.

The seizure forms part of Operation Tara; an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, aimed at disrupting, dismantling and prosecuting drug trafficking networks, at all levels.