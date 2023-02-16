Canada Goose jackets, Rolex watches and over €100k seized in Cavan CAB raids
Raids at “several locations” across the county turned into a huge haul of designer goods
Canada Goose jackets, Rolex watches, huge wads of cash and a hefty bank account have been seized in Cavan by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB).
Raids at “several locations” across the county turned into a huge haul of designer goods this morning.
Photos shared to Twitter by An Garda Síochána show three Canada Goose jackets, a shining Rolex watch and a stack of €50 and €20 banknotes.
Another snap pictures a Louis Vuitton designer bag.
“Earlier today, @criminalassets carried out a search operation at several locations across Co. Cavan,” a garda spokesperson said on Twitter.
A bank account containing €155,000, three Rolex watches, three Canada Goose coats, €4,480 in cash, designer goods, Louis Vuitton bags and “documentation and devices” were seized.
Earlier today, @criminalassets carried out a search operation at several locations across Co. Cavan and among the items seized:— Garda Info (@gardainfo) February 16, 2023
- A bank account containing €115,000
- 3 Rolex watches
- Designer goods
- €4,480 in cash
- Documentation and devices.#KeepingPeopleSafe pic.twitter.com/WzkDnGFm44
A garda spokesperson said: “Criminal Assets Bureau conducted a search operation in county Cavan on the morning of Thursday, 16th February, 2023.
"The search operation was conducted by Bureau Officers supported by North Western Region Detective and Uniform Gardaí, the Regional Armed Response Unit and the Customs Dog Unit.
Read more
They added: "The operation forms part of a CAB investigation, initiated following a referral from a Western Region asset profiler, targeting assets, including properties deriving in whole or part from the proceeds of criminal activity.”
