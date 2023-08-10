Calls to probe ‘unexplained wealth’ in Wexford amid €20m cocaine seizures

Local councillor has called for investigations into the “unexplained wealth” of certain members of our local communities

In the wake of two cocaine seizures at Rosslare Europort worth an estimated €20m, one local councillor has called for investigations into the “unexplained wealth” of certain members of our local communities.

Speaking at the monthly meeting of the Rosslare Municipal District (RMD) Councillor Jim Codd referenced two recent cannabis hauls in New Ross and Enniscorthy as he warned of “very serious criminals” operating within the county.

“I was shocked by the seizure of €11.4m worth of cocaine in the Europort, and that’s just what’s been discovered,” he said.

“It seems we have very serious criminals travelling through our county and, I think, unexplained wealth in our area which should be examined, I say this is in the context of another concern I have regarding human trafficking at the Europort: vulnerable people fleeing war can fall prey to human traffickers.

Aontú Cllr Jim Codd.

"When you think of the big operators working here, and they must be big when you consider they’re moving millions worth of drugs through our port, it’s very frightening, there are serious criminals operating within our midst.”

Cllr Codd’s concerns tied in with an announcement Cathaoirleach of the district, Cllr Jim Moore, had been readying for his colleagues.

“The chief superintendent will be attending our meeting in September and he will provide updates on lots of issues,” he revealed. “The plan is to reinstate what we used to have before and have him come to our meetings regularly.”